GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Invincible trotter Varenne, Italy's most famous horse, dies at 31 - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Invincible trotter Varenne, Italy's most famous horse, dies at 31

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Sports Italy Equestrian

Invincible Trotter Varenne, Record-Breaking Italian Champion, Dies at 31

Legacy and Life of Varenne: The World’s Greatest Trotter

By Anna Uras and Mirko Miorelli

Varenne’s Impact Beyond the Racetrack

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Italian horse Varenne transcended sport during a record-smashing career as the world's greatest trotter, becoming a symbol of elegance and athletic prowess and appearing as a celebrity on popular TV shows.

The Final Farewell

Varenne died of a heart attack on Tuesday aged 31, leaving behind an estate of over 2,000 offspring and a wide community of adoring fans in Italy and abroad.

Understanding Trotting: The Sport and Its Popularity

Trotting, especially popular in France, Finland, Italy and North America, is a form of racing in which horses pull a light carriage called a "sulky", manned by a driver, while maintaining a specific two-beat gait called a "trot".

Career Highlights and Achievements

Racing Record and Grand Prix Victories

In a five-year racing career spanning 1998-2002 Varenne, widely known as "the Captain", achieved 62 victories in 73 races, including 53 Grand Prix, and earned over €6 million in prize money.

Memorable Moments

"He was a Ferrari with a brain", Varenne's loyal driver Giampaolo Minnucci told Italian daily La Stampa in an interview last month.

In 2002 Varenne thrilled the crowd when, during a presentation of horses and drivers at Milan's San Siro stadium at the height of his fame, he lowered his head and touched his muzzle with his right front leg, bowing to the public.

International Recognition

He became the only horse to be named Horse of the Year in Italy, France and the United States, winning all three honours in 2001, and he was inducted into the United States Harness Racing Hall of Fame in 2010.

Varenne’s Legacy as a Sire

Breeding Success

Between 2004 and 2024, his semen was sold worldwide at between €10,000 and €20,000 per cover, yielding more than 2,000 horses. His first son, Italo Del Ronco, was sold for €150,000 ($173,580.00).

Early Life and Rise to Fame

Origins and Name

Born near the north-eastern Italian city of Ferrara on May 19, 1995, he owed his name to the Rue de Varenne in Paris, where the Italian Embassy in France is located.

Ownership and Early Victories

He was acquired by his long-standing owner, Enzo Giordano, after his debut race in 1998, and quickly rose to fame after winning a streak of competitions, coming to be widely recognised as the greatest trotter of all time.

Record-Breaking Performances

World Records

He set a world record at the mile distance in 2001 and the 1,000-meter track record in 2002.

Unbeaten Speed Record

At the 2002 World Cup in Vincennes, he set the still unbeaten speed record for 2100 meters, winning the title despite a broken sulky wheel.

Honours and Recognition

Global Fame

"He toured the world, flew more often than a pilot and received honours from Pope Wojtyla and Italy's President Ciampi," Minnucci said.

Currency Note

($1 = 0.8642 euros)

(Reporting by Anna Uras, Mirko Miorelli in Gdansk, Cristina Carlevaro in Milan; editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Varenne, foaled May 19, 1995 in Copparo (Ferrara), is widely regarded as the greatest trotter of all time, with 62 victories in 73 races across seven countries and over €6 million in earnings (en.wikipedia.org).
  • He set multiple world speed records—including a 1 mile in 1:51.1 (km rate 1:09.1) in the 2001 Breeders Crown and 1 000 m in 1:09.3 at Mikkeli in Finland in 2002—and won major events such as Prix d’Amérique, Elitloppet, Gran Premio Lotteria and Breeders Crown (en.wikipedia.org).
  • As a stallion, Varenne sired over 2,000 offspring; his progeny include multiple Derby winners and high earners, and his influence endures through ongoing breeding success (it.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Varenne?
Varenne was an Italian trotter horse famed for his record-breaking achievements in harness racing, making him Italy's most celebrated racehorse.
How many races did Varenne win during his career?
Varenne achieved 62 victories in 73 races, including 53 Grand Prix wins during his five-year career from 1998-2002.
How many offspring did Varenne have?
Varenne had more than 2,000 offspring, with his semen sold worldwide between 2004 and 2024.
What records did Varenne set?
Varenne set a world record at the mile distance in 2001, the 1,000-meter track record in 2002, and a still unbeaten 2100-meter speed record at the 2002 World Cup.
When and where did Varenne die?
Varenne died of a heart attack at age 31 on August 13, 2024.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Airbus targets A350F maiden flight in September, sources say

Airbus targets A350F maiden flight in September, sources say

Image for Norway's Equinor takes stake in Chevron Namibia exploration licence

Norway's Equinor takes stake in Chevron Namibia exploration licence

Image for Dollar mostly flat as softer US data fuel dovish rate bets

Dollar mostly flat as softer US data fuel dovish rate bets

Image for Trump says no talks planned with Iran, Tehran says Strait of Hormuz still shut

Trump says no talks planned with Iran, Tehran says Strait of Hormuz still shut

Image for French government to hire French AI providers such as Mistral, Minister says

French government to hire French AI providers such as Mistral, Minister says

Image for Oil rises as US-Iran peace hopes fade

Oil rises as US-Iran peace hopes fade

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for EU sees Iceland vote as potential boost for enlargement optics
EU sees Iceland vote as potential boost for enlargement optics
Image for Hungarian court orders detention of Polish bus driver in fatal crash
Hungarian court orders detention of Polish bus driver in fatal crash
Image for Trump says no talks are taking place with Iran and none are scheduled
Trump says no talks are taking place with Iran and none are scheduled
Image for Migrant women tell of sexual harassment in Spain's crisis-hit Ceuta
Migrant women tell of sexual harassment in Spain's crisis-hit Ceuta
Image for German court convicts Ukrainian man over parcel bomb plot tied to Russia
German court convicts Ukrainian man over parcel bomb plot tied to Russia
Image for Princess Diana's brother to publish book about her life
Princess Diana's brother to publish book about her life
Image for Russian missile attack kills 10 in northeast Ukraine, Zelenskiy vows response
Russian missile attack kills 10 in northeast Ukraine, Zelenskiy vows response
Image for New tremors jolt Spain's Granada, injuring three and damaging some buildings
New tremors jolt Spain's Granada, injuring three and damaging some buildings
Image for Philippine student live-streamed fatal school shooting before taking own life, official says
Philippine student live-streamed fatal school shooting before taking own life, official says
Image for UK will support Ukraine "100%" despite Russian warning, PM Burnham says
UK will support Ukraine "100%" despite Russian warning, PM Burnham says
Image for UK will continue to support Ukraine '100%', PM Burnham says
UK will continue to support Ukraine '100%', PM Burnham says
Image for Exclusive-Israeli settler confronts Palestinian American at his besieged West Bank home
Exclusive-Israeli settler confronts Palestinian American at his besieged West Bank home
View All Headlines Posts