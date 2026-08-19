France Justifies Sanctions on Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir Amid West Bank Violence

France's Response to West Bank Violence and Sanctions on Israeli Officials

French Condemnation of West Bank Violence

PARIS, Aug 19 (Reuters) - French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot condemned on Wednesday violence in the West Bank by Israeli settlers against Palestinians, and added that this justified France's recent sanctions against Israel's far-right police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

"What is happening today in the West Bank is utterly disgraceful and should fill us all with revulsion," Barrot wrote on X.

"This is why we have sanctioned Israeli minister Ben-Gvir, whose recent comments are unacceptable and inhuman," added Barrot.

Sanctions Imposed by France

Ban on Ben-Gvir

In May, France announced it was banning Ben-Gvir from French territory.

Potential for Further Sanctions

Barrot reiterated that new sanctions could be implemented against Israeli settlers deemed to be involved in violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

International Coordination and Responses

Coordinated Sanctions by Western Nations

In June, Britain, Canada, France and Norway announced coordinated sanctions against Israeli networks involved in financing, enabling and carrying out violence in the West Bank.

Israel's Reaction to Sanctions

Israel's foreign ministry rejected the June measures and said the governments imposing them had failed to control antisemitism and were fuelling it with such sanctions.

Background on West Bank Settlements

Israeli Settlements in the West Bank

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have settled among millions of Palestinians in land captured by Israel in a 1967 war.

International Legal Perspective

Nearly all countries and a range of U.N. bodies consider that such settlements violate international law, although Israel disputes this, citing historical and biblical ties to the land.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hugh Lawson)