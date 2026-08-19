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France says West Bank violence justifies its sanctions against Israeli minister Ben-Gvir - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France says West Bank violence justifies its sanctions against Israeli minister Ben-Gvir

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

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Finance Banking Geopolitics Sanctions Middle East

France Justifies Sanctions on Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir Amid West Bank Violence

France's Response to West Bank Violence and Sanctions on Israeli Officials

French Condemnation of West Bank Violence

PARIS, Aug 19 (Reuters) - French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot condemned on Wednesday violence in the West Bank by Israeli settlers against Palestinians, and added that this justified France's recent sanctions against Israel's far-right police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

  • "What is happening today in the West Bank is utterly disgraceful and should fill us all with revulsion," Barrot wrote on X.
  • "This is why we have sanctioned Israeli minister Ben-Gvir, whose recent comments are unacceptable and inhuman," added Barrot.

Sanctions Imposed by France

Ban on Ben-Gvir

In May, France announced it was banning Ben-Gvir from French territory.

Potential for Further Sanctions

Barrot reiterated that new sanctions could be implemented against Israeli settlers deemed to be involved in violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

International Coordination and Responses

Coordinated Sanctions by Western Nations

In June, Britain, Canada, France and Norway announced coordinated sanctions against Israeli networks involved in financing, enabling and carrying out violence in the West Bank.

Israel's Reaction to Sanctions

Israel's foreign ministry rejected the June measures and said the governments imposing them had failed to control antisemitism and were fuelling it with such sanctions.

Background on West Bank Settlements

Israeli Settlements in the West Bank

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have settled among millions of Palestinians in land captured by Israel in a 1967 war.

International Legal Perspective

Nearly all countries and a range of U.N. bodies consider that such settlements violate international law, although Israel disputes this, citing historical and biblical ties to the land.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • France has banned Itamar Ben‑Gvir from entering the country following his inflammatory remarks and actions. France says escalating settler violence in the West Bank reinforces its justification for such sanctions.
  • In June 2026, France joined Britain, Canada, and Norway in coordinated sanctions targeting networks financing, enabling, and carrying out settler violence in the West Bank.
  • Israel rejected these measures, accusing sanctions‑imposing governments of failing to combat antisemitism and instead fueling it.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did France sanction Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir?
France sanctioned Ben-Gvir due to his comments deemed unacceptable and inhuman, as well as ongoing violence by Israeli settlers in the West Bank.
What actions has France taken against Israeli officials?
France has banned Itamar Ben-Gvir from entering French territory and warned of future sanctions against Israeli settlers involved in West Bank violence.
Which other countries coordinated sanctions with France?
Britain, Canada, and Norway joined France in imposing sanctions against Israeli networks involved in West Bank violence.
How did Israel respond to the sanctions?
Israel's foreign ministry rejected the sanctions, accusing sanctioning countries of failing to address antisemitism and fueling it with such actions.

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