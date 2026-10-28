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Finance

Airbus working with Germany, Spain on European fighter jet

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Airbus, Germany, and Spain Join Forces on Next-Generation European Fighter Jet

Collaboration on Advanced European Defense Technology

Airbus Partners with German and Spanish Governments

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Airbus is working closely with the German and Spanish governments on a next-generation fighter jet for Europe, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday. 

Potential Expansion of Partnerships

Germany is reaching out to other governments for potential partnerships, with Britain's GCAP programme a clear potential partner, Guillaume Faury added on a media call. 

Media Coverage and Reporting

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska, Florence Loeve and Gianluca Lo Nostro;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • Airbus is leading a new German‑Spanish consortium (“Team Gen 6”) to pursue next‑generation fighter development following the breakdown of the original FCAS project (janes.com).
  • The GCAP (Global Combat Air Programme) led by the UK, Italy and Japan is seen as a potential collaboration opportunity; Airbus is open to aligning with GCAP subject to equitable industrial roles for German and Spanish partners (uk.marketscreener.com).
  • Germany is actively exploring participation in GCAP following the end of Franco‑German FCAS talks earlier in 2026, while Airbus positions itself as bridge between the two programmes (d2233.cms.socastsrm.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Airbus working on with Germany and Spain?
Airbus is working with Germany and Spain to develop a next-generation European fighter jet.
Which potential partner could join the fighter jet project?
Britain's GCAP programme is seen as a clear potential partner for the project.
What is the aim of the collaboration between Airbus, Germany, and Spain?
The aim is to create a next-generation European fighter jet with potential for broader European collaboration.
Who confirmed Airbus's collaboration with Germany and Spain?
Airbus's chief executive, Guillaume Faury, confirmed the collaboration.
Why is Germany reaching out to other governments?
Germany is seeking partnerships with other governments to expand the fighter jet development collaboration.

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