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Venture Global breached LNG supply deal with Galp, tribunal rules - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Venture Global breached LNG supply deal with Galp, tribunal rules

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Tribunal Rules Venture Global Breached LNG Supply Agreement with Galp

Venture Global Arbitration Ruling and Industry Impact

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Venture Global said on Thursday an arbitration tribunal found its Calcasieu Pass unit breached a long-term supply agreement with Portugal's Galp by failing to declare commercial operations at the LNG project on time.

The ruling is the latest in a series of disputes between Venture Global and its long-term buyers, who allege the delay allowed the company to divert cargoes to the spot market during a period of high LNG prices rather than meeting its contracted supply commitments.

Background of the Dispute

Here are more details:

Other Buyers in Dispute

• Other LNG buyers in similar disputes with Venture Global include Shell, BP, Repsol, Italy's Edison and Poland's Orlen.

Tribunal Findings

• The tribunal found that Venture Global Calcasieu Pass breached its obligation to declare commercial operations in a timely manner under the long-term sales and purchase agreement with Galp Trading.

Company Response

• The company said in a regulatory filing it is evaluating its options while continuing to defend its position, noting that one of the three arbitrators disagreed with the majority's finding.

Future Remedies and Damages

• Remedies will be determined in a separate damages hearing expected in 2027 or 2028, with any final award subject to a $170 million aggregate seller liability cap under the agreement, the company said.

Ongoing Operations and Agreement Status

• Venture Global added it has delivered 20 cargoes to Galp since Calcasieu Pass reached commercial operations on April 15, 2025.

• The ruling does not affect the terms of the agreement currently being performed by the parties, the company said.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Varun Sahay in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • The tribunal found a breach for late commercial operations declaration under the Galp SPA, despite one dissenting arbitrator
  • Venture Global is contesting the ruling and evaluating options; damages hearing slated for 2027–28, capped at $170 million
  • This ruling follows prior arbitration outcomes: favorable to Venture Global vs Shell and Repsol, but adverse in the BP case

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the tribunal rule in the Venture Global and Galp dispute?
The tribunal found that Venture Global Calcasieu Pass breached its obligation to declare commercial operations in a timely manner under its long-term agreement with Galp.
Which other companies are in similar disputes with Venture Global?
Other LNG buyers in disputes with Venture Global include Shell, BP, Repsol, Italy's Edison, and Poland's Orlen.
What is the next step after the tribunal ruling?
Remedies will be determined in a separate damages hearing expected in 2027 or 2028, with any final award subject to a $170 million seller liability cap.
Does the tribunal ruling affect current supply operations?
Venture Global stated the ruling does not affect the terms of the agreement currently being performed by the parties.
How many LNG cargoes has Venture Global delivered to Galp since operations began?
Venture Global has delivered 20 cargoes to Galp since Calcasieu Pass reached commercial operations on April 15, 2025.

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