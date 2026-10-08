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US to livestream Army execution of Fort Hood shooter, Pentagon official says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US to livestream Army execution of Fort Hood shooter, Pentagon official says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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US to Livestream Army Execution of Fort Hood Shooter Nidal Hasan in December

Unprecedented Military Execution and Its Implications

By Phil Stewart

Livestreaming the Execution

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The US will livestream the Army's upcoming firing squad execution on December 3 of Nidal Hasan, who killed 13 people at Fort Hood, Texas, in a 2009 shooting spree, a Pentagon official said, in what would be an unprecedented move.

Hasan, a former Army psychiatrist, is set to become the first person to be executed by firing squad by the US military since 1945.

Defense Secretary’s Announcement

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who championed the push to execute Hasan by firing squad, had told the Human Events Daily program broadcast earlier on Thursday by Real America's Voice that he planned to make Hasan's execution public. Hegseth did not say how.

"The Secretary is correct. It will be livestreamed. Details will follow," the Pentagon official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Timing and Public Nature of the Execution

Hegseth said deciding to execute Hasan by firing squad at Fort Hood on a Thursday at 1 pm — the approximate time, day of the week and location of the 2009 shooting — was a "no brainer."

"We'll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it's public. Because people need to understand that ... there's serious consequences for these types of things," Hegseth said.

Asked if Hasan had made any final requests, Hegseth said: "Don't care. We'll see him on December 3."

Legal and Historical Context

Presidential Approval Requirement

PRESIDENT MUST APPROVE FIRING SQUAD EXECUTION

A military jury sentenced Hasan to death in August 2013, after finding him guilty of 45 counts of premeditated murder and attempted premeditated murder for opening fire with a laser-sighted handgun in a medical facility at the sprawling central Texas military base.

The shooting came weeks before Hasan, now 56, was scheduled to be deployed to Afghanistan. He was left partially paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair from being shot by police during his arrest.

Under US military law, a US president must approve an execution by firing squad. President Donald Trump did so on Hegseth's recommendation, the Pentagon disclosed on Monday.

"It hasn't been since World War Two since we've done that. Well, kind of like the mentality we had in World War Two," Hegseth said.

The White House declined to say whether Trump supported the livestreaming, referring questions to the Pentagon.

Historical Precedents

The group Death Penalty Action, which opposes capital punishment, said Hasan's execution would be the first military execution since 1961.

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, the 1961 execution was carried out by hanging.

The last known executions by US military firing squads were in 1945, the center reported.

Firing Squad Laws in the US

At least five states have firing squads on the books, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. In 2025, South Carolina carried out the first such execution in the United States in 15 years.

Capital Punishment Methods and Recent Developments

Expansion of Execution Methods

Death by firing squad is one of several forms of capital punishment the Trump administration recently added to permissible forms of execution for the gravest of federal crimes, along with electrocution and gas asphyxiation.

The number of federal execution options was expanded in part because of increasing difficulties in obtaining drugs for lethal injections, which have also sometimes proved challenging to carry out.

Recent Execution Mishaps

Plans by the state of Tennessee to execute a woman for the first time in more than 200 years went awry last week when prison personnel botched attempts to administer a lethal injection, leaving the death-row inmate, Christa Pike, alive but hospitalized.

Aftermath for Christa Pike

Her lawyers said on Wednesday she awoke "angry and confused" in a hospital. Pike remains very sick and shackled to her hospital bed, they said.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; additional reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Key Takeaways

  • Nidal Hasan’s execution by firing squad is scheduled for December 3, 2026 at Fort Hood and will be livestreamed—the first military execution since World War II, and a highly unusual public spectacle. (investing.com)
  • The firing squad method hasn’t been used by the U.S. military since 1945; military executions ceased in 1961, with the last being a hanging. (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Under military law, the President must approve executions; President Trump granted approval after the full appellate process, paving the way under Army Regulation 190‑55. (army.mil)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Nidal Hasan and why is he being executed?
Nidal Hasan is a former Army psychiatrist sentenced to death for killing 13 people in the 2009 Fort Hood shooting.
When will Nidal Hasan's execution take place?
The execution is scheduled for December 3, aligning with the day and time of the 2009 Fort Hood shooting.
Will the execution be livestreamed?
Yes, a Pentagon official confirmed that Hasan's execution will be publicly livestreamed. Details are forthcoming.
What method will be used for the execution?
The US Army will carry out the execution by firing squad, the first such case since 1945.
Who approved the firing squad execution?
President Donald Trump approved the firing squad execution on the recommendation of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

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