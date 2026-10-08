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European industry groups call for urgent EU action on China trade

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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European Industry Groups Demand Urgent EU Action on China Trade Practices

European Industry Associations Call for Immediate Measures Against Unfair Chinese Trade Practices

BRUSSELS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Forty-four European industry associations urged EU members on Thursday to take immediate action to combat what they said were unfair Chinese trade practices threatening EU manufacturing and risking further job losses.

Background and Context

The call from the associations representing sectors including metals, chemicals and automotive parts comes a week before EU leaders convene in Brussels to discuss how best to tackle a growing trade deficit with China of more than €1 billion ($1.12 billion) a day.

Key Demands from Industry Associations

The associations said the European Union should more effectively use all instruments available to impose trade defence measures and adopt a broader approach to look at entire value chains, while avoiding negative impacts on close European partners, such as Britain, Norway and Switzerland.

Recommendations for the European Commission

They said the European Commission needed more staff to process complaints more rapidly. They also called for new tools to deal with state-driven distortions.

Upcoming EU Summit and Trade Discussions

EU leaders at the summit are set to discuss Franco-German proposals for expanded trade defence published on Monday and European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic's two-day trip to Beijing ending on Friday. Sefcovic is seeking to persuade China to agree to cut exports to the EU in one sector, most likely hybrid vehicles.

($1 = 0.8920 euros)

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Industry groups representing metals, chemicals, automotive parts and more warn that unfair Chinese trade practices threaten EU manufacturing and jobs.
  • They urge the EU to deploy broader trade‑defence tools, cover entire value chains rather than individual products, and increase Commission staffing to handle complaints faster.
  • This appeal comes as EU leaders prepare to discuss Franco‑German proposals and a summit in Brussels, with Trade Commissioner Sefcovic visiting Beijing to negotiate trimming Chinese exports, notably in hybrid vehicles.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are European industry groups urging the EU to act on China trade?
They state unfair Chinese trade practices threaten EU manufacturing and risk further job losses across vital sectors.
What actions do industry associations want from the EU?
They call for more aggressive use of trade defence measures, new tools for state-driven distortions, and faster complaint processing.
Which sectors are represented in the call to action?
Sectors such as metals, chemicals, and automotive parts are among those urging for EU intervention.
What specific issue will EU leaders discuss at the upcoming Brussels summit?
EU leaders will discuss Franco-German proposals for expanded trade defence measures and seek strategies to curb the trade deficit with China.
What is the current trade deficit between the EU and China?
The EU faces a trade deficit with China exceeding €1 billion ($1.12 billion) each day.

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