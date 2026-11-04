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Elf sees Q2 sales boost with marketing, Europe expansion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Elf sees Q2 sales boost with marketing, Europe expansion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Elf Beauty Q2 Sales Jump 51% as Europe Expansion and Marketing Drive Growth

Elf Beauty’s Financial Performance and Growth Strategies

By Arriana McLymore

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Cosmetics company Elf Beauty raised its full-year sales guidance from a range of 18% to 20% to 22% to 24%, as its marketing campaigns and the international expansion of its prestige brand Rhode were expected to continue attracting shoppers. 

Q2 Sales Results and Revenue Drivers

Elf's net sales increased 51% to $520.8 million compared to last year, beating Wall Street expectations of $470.3 million. The Oakland, California-based company said US and international retail and e-commerce sales drove the growth. 

International Expansion and Brand Growth

"Seventy-five percent of Rhode's following is outside of the US, so we know that international growth is a big opportunity for the brand," Elf Chief Financial Officer Mandy Fields told Reuters. 

Younger shoppers are gravitating to prestige cosmetics and skincare brands, a trend that Elf is also seeing with Rhode, which it acquired in August last year. 

Marketing Investments and Tariff Refunds

Elf reinvested $52 million in IEEPA tariff refunds into marketing campaigns and reducing the prices on about 10% of its products. Fields said that given the "one-time" nature of the tariff refund payments, the marketing spend is not expected to remain constant into next year. 

Future Marketing Spend Outlook

"We'll have to right size that (marketing spend) as we get into next fiscal year," she said. 

Capital Allocation and Strategic Focus

Elf is now focusing its capital allocation on growing the business, investments in technology and AI, and brand presence in retail stores, Fields said. 

Key Business Highlights

  • Rhode’s European Expansion
    Rhode expanded to 19 countries in Europe through LVMH's Sephora stores. The brand sells in less than 40% of Sephora stores, Elf executives said.
  • Profit Margins and Store Expansion
    The company expects gross margin compression as Rhode expands to more physical stores, but continues to expect strong profit margins.
  • Net Income and Earnings
    Net income was $30.0 million on a GAAP basis, missing estimates of $34.9 million.
  • Gross Margin Performance
    Gross margin increased about 160 basis points to 71%, beating analyst expectations of 70.2%.
  • SG&A Expenses
    Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased $69.0 million to $300.1 million as it spent more on marketing, merchandising and distribution costs in the US and internationally. Analysts expected a $277.8 million spend.
  • Diluted Earnings Per Share
    Diluted earnings per share was 50 cent, compared to analyst estimates of 60 cents per share.
  • Adjusted Earnings Outlook
    The company updated its adjusted diluted earnings per share outlook from a range of $3.50 to $3.55 to $3.82 to $3.86 for the fiscal year.
  • Expansion of Hairline
    Elf plans to expand its hairline to other stores using a similar strategy to the one it applied to its skincare line, Chief Executive Tarang Amin said on the company's earnings call on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Arriana McLymore in New York; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

Key Takeaways

  • Net sales rose 51% to $520.8M, outperforming the ~$470.3M expected by analysts (investing.com).
  • Full‑year net sales growth guidance was lifted from 18–20% to 22–24%, boosted by marketing initiatives and Rhode's expansion into 19 European countries via Sephora (investing.com).
  • Gross margin improved ~160 basis points to 71%, though GAAP net income of $30M fell below forecasts; SG&A surged as the company reinvested tariff refunds into growth and plans increased tech and AI investments (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove Elf Beauty's Q2 sales growth?
Elf Beauty's Q2 sales increased by 51% due to effective marketing and expansion into European markets through Rhode.
How did Elf Beauty's net sales compare to analyst expectations?
Elf reported net sales of $520.8 million, surpassing Wall Street expectations of $470.3 million.
What is Elf Beauty's updated sales guidance for the full year?
Elf Beauty raised its full-year sales guidance from a range of 18%-20% to 22%-24%.
How is Elf leveraging its tariff refund?
Elf reinvested $52 million from IEEPA tariff refunds into marketing and reducing product prices.
What future plans does Elf Beauty have for its product lines?
Elf plans to expand its hairline into other stores using strategies that drove growth in its skincare line.

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