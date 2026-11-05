GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Bank of England poised to hike rates for first time in 3 years - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Bank of England poised to hike rates for first time in 3 years

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Bank of England Expected to Raise Interest Rates Amid Inflation Pressures

Monetary Policy Response to Inflation and Economic Conditions

By David Milliken

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of England is widely expected to raise interest rates for the first time in three years on Thursday due to mounting inflation pressures from the US-Iran war, taking a path already embarked on by all its main peers.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee to vote 7-2 to raise Bank Rate to 4% from 3.75% — the first increase since August 2023, when inflation was over 6%, and the first change in rates since a cut last December.

Expert Opinions on the Rate Hike

"I think they will have pushed through with a hike," said Hetal Mehta, chief economist at wealth managers St James's Place. A pickup in energy prices a couple of months ago and more recent signs of resilient economic growth are likely to have tipped the balance on the MPC, she added.

At the BoE's last meeting in September there was a 6-3 majority in favour of keeping rates on hold. Last month Governor Andrew Bailey said businesses appeared to be absorbing higher costs much more than in 2022, when inflation hit 11% after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on Inflation

Drawn-Out Iran Conflict Makes It Harder to Keep Rates Steady

But the longer the US-Iran conflict continues — keeping the price of oil around $100 a barrel and natural gas prices triple their level before the conflict — the greater the chance these price increases seep more broadly through the British economy.

Inflation in September rose more than economists had expected to 3.5%, well above the BoE's 2% target and the 3% it had predicted in late July in its last full set of forecasts, which came after a temporary lull in the US-Iran conflict.

Resilience of the British Economy

Britain's economy has also proven more resilient than expected, possibly due to spending on artificial intelligence. Gross domestic product in August showed the biggest annual rise since 2022 and in the first half of the year it recorded the joint-fastest expansion in the Group of Seven.

Wage Growth and Second-Round Effects

However, so far there have been few signs of significant "second-round" effects of inflation on wage deals, with businesses predicting annual wage settlements of around 3.5% for next year, similar to 2026.

Finance minister John Healey's first annual budget last week did little to shift the outlook for growth or inflation either.

BoE Split on Scale of Inflation Threat

BoE policymakers have been split on whether they want at least preliminary signs of second-round effects before hiking rates, or if that risks delaying a rate rise too long to curb inflation, which has exceeded target for almost all of the past five years.

Governor Bailey's Position

Bailey has justified keeping rates on hold so far by pointing to a sharp rise in market interest rates after the conflict as investors ditched prior expectations of BoE rate cuts this year, pushing up mortgage rates more than elsewhere.

Concerns Among MPC Members

But some MPC members such as Catherine Mann worry that part of the rise in rate expectations reflects concerns that the BoE could lose control of inflation.

Market Expectations and Future Outlook

Financial markets currently price in at least three quarter-point rate rises for next year, on top of one this month, which would take British interest rates above those projected for the United States.

Previous market expectations of aggressive BoE rate hikes have proved premature, however, and most economists expect much more modest tightening.

Expert Forecasts for 2024

Peder Beck-Friis, an economist at PIMCO, which manages more than $2 trillion in assets, said he only expected one BoE rate hike next year, in February, and then a prolonged hold, especially as the British economy appears weaker than that of the US.

"Without strong second-round effects on core inflation, we see this tightening as a risk-management calibration," he said.

(Reporting by David MillikenEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • BoE expected to hike rates from 3.75% to 4.0%, first increase in over three years, responding to elevated inflation pressures (investing.com).
  • UK inflation in September reached 3.5% (CPI) and 3.6% (CPIH) as transport and energy fueled price rises (ons.gov.uk).
  • Brent crude oil prices remain above $100 a barrel due to disruptions from the US‑Iran conflict, adding sustained inflationary pressure (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Bank of England expected to raise interest rates now?
The Bank of England is expected to raise rates due to mounting inflation pressures from higher energy prices and the ongoing US-Iran conflict.
When did the Bank of England last change interest rates?
The last change was a rate cut in December 2023. The upcoming move would be the first increase since August 2023.
How has inflation impacted the Bank of England's decision?
Inflation rose to 3.5% in September, exceeding the BoE's 2% target and prompting consideration of rate hikes.
What is the expected outcome of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee vote?
Economists expect the MPC to vote 7-2 in favor of raising the Bank Rate to 4% from 3.75%.
Will further rate hikes occur in the near future?
Financial markets price in several more rate hikes in the next year, but most economists expect modest tightening.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Elf sees Q2 sales boost with marketing, Europe expansion

Elf sees Q2 sales boost with marketing, Europe expansion

Image for AstraZeneca made $10 billion offer for obesity drugmaker Rhythm, sources say

AstraZeneca made $10 billion offer for obesity drugmaker Rhythm, sources say

Image for Rheinmetall cuts 2026 sales forecast again as Boxer order slips

Rheinmetall cuts 2026 sales forecast again as Boxer order slips

Image for Trading Day: Oil tanks, stocks leap on US midterms   

Trading Day: Oil tanks, stocks leap on US midterms   

Image for Engie and Belgium government to take more time to conclude deal over Engie's nuclear assets

Engie and Belgium government to take more time to conclude deal over Engie's nuclear assets

Image for Arm forecasts third-quarter revenue above estimates on AI spending boom

Arm forecasts third-quarter revenue above estimates on AI spending boom

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Qualcomm shares slide as smartphone weakness clouds growth push
Qualcomm shares slide as smartphone weakness clouds growth push
Image for Expedia's downbeat revenue forecast dims strong quarter on steady travel demand
Expedia's downbeat revenue forecast dims strong quarter on steady travel demand
Image for Apple cuts employee AI budgets in cost-control push, Bloomberg News reports
Apple cuts employee AI budgets in cost-control push, Bloomberg News reports
Image for French central banker: France alone must solve fiscal problems
French central banker: France alone must solve fiscal problems
Image for Fallen Austrian property tycoon Benko pleads not guilty at third fraud trial
Fallen Austrian property tycoon Benko pleads not guilty at third fraud trial
Image for Europe to invest €525 million in chip startups to catch up with US and China
Europe to invest €525 million in chip startups to catch up with US and China
Image for Rheinmetall cuts 2026 sales and margin guidance
Rheinmetall cuts 2026 sales and margin guidance
Image for Irish tax revenue up 10% so far this year
Irish tax revenue up 10% so far this year
Image for EU leaders aim to appoint new ECB chief in December, official says
EU leaders aim to appoint new ECB chief in December, official says
Image for AI boom draws chip supply from other end-markets, Siltronic CEO says
AI boom draws chip supply from other end-markets, Siltronic CEO says
Image for UK electric car registrations surge 54% to capture third of market
UK electric car registrations surge 54% to capture third of market
Image for European lawmakers push to ease car CO2 emission targets
European lawmakers push to ease car CO2 emission targets
View All Finance Posts