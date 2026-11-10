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Dollar sellers hit pause for US inflation data - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dollar sellers hit pause for US inflation data

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Dollar Holds Firm as Markets Await Key US Inflation Data and Rate Hike Bets

Market Movements and Currency Reactions

By Tom Westbrook

Dollar's Performance Amid Market Volatility

SYDNEY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The dollar found support following a bumpy few days and held firm in Tuesday's Asia session while traders waited for US inflation data, which could push it higher if it bolsters rate hike bets.

A tumble in oil prices and gains overnight for stocks had knocked the dollar lower as investors rotated back into riskier assets.

Impact on Major Currencies

The trade and sentiment-sensitive Australian dollar rose by nearly 1% through Monday to sit at $0.6921 early on Tuesday and the New Zealand dollar rose even further to trade at $0.5624, with both steady in morning Asia trade.

The euro jumped 0.7% overnight to $1.1220, reversing a Friday fall when strong US jobs data lifted the dollar and interest rate expectations, and putting the euro/dollar pair roughly into the middle of a range it has held for a month.

US Dollar Index and Rate Hike Sentiment

The market is long dollars and the dollar index has gained this year as early expectations for US interest rate cuts quickly turned to bets on hikes after the US-Israeli war on Iran drove up energy prices and fuelled inflation.

A blowout October jobs report on Friday, with hiring more than twice forecasts, has markets pricing an 85% chance of a Federal Reserve rate increase next month.

US Inflation Data and Rate Hike Expectations

Anticipation of CPI Release

US CPI AWAITED

Headline inflation is seen picking up to 3.9% and core to 2.8%, year-on-year, in October, according to economists polled by Reuters, so anything hotter than that will add to rate hike expectations and probably lift the dollar, analysts said.

"You can only put a little bit more (in the price) in December, but the price for meetings into the future could go higher," said Imre Speizer, strategist at Westpac in Auckland.

Market Pricing and Future Outlook

Markets have priced two US hikes by the middle of next year, though the outlook has dimmed somewhat amid the recent turbulence in AI stocks on fears a Democratic sweep of Congress could lead to tighter regulation and slow the AI boom.

"This could be a factor that slows US growth in 2027 and helps put a top in for the dollar," said Macquarie strategists Thierry Wizman and Gareth Berry in a note to clients.

Other Major Currencies: Sterling and Yen

Sterling's Stability

Sterling, which has drawn support since the Bank of England hiked interest rates for the first time in three years last week, sat in the middle of a range it has traded in for almost a year and a half at $1.3441. [GBP/]

Yen's Performance and Official Intervention

Japan's yen hovered at 157.97 per dollar, having been the best-performing G10 currency against the greenback over the past six months on the back of heavy official intervention.

Figures on Monday showed Japan sold $97 billion in reserves defending the yen through late July and August as it traversed four-decade lows on the dollar. The threat of further dollar sales is keeping the currency steady, even as expectations for a December rate hike in Japan have lately faded.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook.Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • The dollar index hovered near a 1½-year high (around 102.2), buoyed by robust October payrolls that surged 165,000 vs. 65,000 expectations, reinforcing December rate‑hike bets. (investing.com)
  • Markets are bracing for today’s US CPI data—headline inflation expected at ~3.9% YoY and core at ~2.8%; any upside surprise would intensify hawkish Fed expectations and prop up the dollar. (apnews.com)
  • Japan’s record FX intervention—selling about ¥15.4 trillion (~$97 billion) between late July and August to support the yen—is helping keep USD/JPY in check despite fading rate‑hike expectations in Japan. (uk.marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the US dollar find support in the Asia session?
The US dollar found support in Asia after a volatile period as traders awaited US inflation data, which could influence Federal Reserve rate hike expectations.
How did oil prices impact the US dollar?
A tumble in oil prices and gains in stocks knocked the US dollar lower as investors shifted to riskier assets.
What are market expectations for US interest rates?
Markets are pricing an 85% chance of a Federal Reserve rate increase next month, influenced by strong jobs data and anticipated US inflation figures.
How did other major currencies perform against the US dollar?
The Australian and New Zealand dollars rose, the euro reversed losses, and the Japanese yen remained steady, partly due to official intervention.
What effect could upcoming US CPI data have on the dollar?
Hotter-than-expected CPI data could add to rate hike expectations, likely lifting the US dollar further.

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