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UK retail spending shows modest growth ahead Black Friday, survey show - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK retail spending shows modest growth ahead Black Friday, survey show

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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UK Retail Spending Rises Modestly as Consumers Await Black Friday Deals

Overview of October Retail and Consumer Spending Trends

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - British retail spending grew modestly in October despite higher petrol prices and households cutting back on some categories of spending in anticipation of Black Friday deals, according to a survey published on Tuesday.

The British Retail Consortium said spending in shops increased by 1.5% in annual terms in October, above September's 1.3% growth and the strongest rise since June.

Factors Influencing Retail Growth

Consumer Behavior and Anticipation of Black Friday

"With consumers facing higher household costs, caution ahead of the Budget, and some waiting for Black Friday deals, overall sales growth was modest," said Linda Ellett, UK head of consumer, retail and leisure at accountants KPMG, who sponsor the BRC survey.

Comparison of BRC and Barclays Surveys

However, a separate survey from Barclays, based on consumer card spending data on a wider range of goods and services, showed the strongest growth since July 2025 with a 2.3% annual increase last month, up from September's 2.0% rise.

Key Findings from the Surveys

BRC Survey Highlights

  • The BRC's measure of food sales was up by 3.2% while non-food sales were flat
  • BRC CEO Helen Dickinson said cupboard staples rose modestly after the British government advised households to stock up for emergencies

Barclays Survey Insights

  • Barclays' gauge of consumer confidence showed the least optimism about the UK economy since April
  • Growth in Barclays' measure of essential spending rose by 3.1%, driven by a 22.7% increase in fuel spending, while spending on non-essentials was up by 1.9%
  • Entertainment had its strongest month since September 2024 after tickets went on sale for the Glastonbury music festival
Survey Methodologies
  • The BRC survey covered the four weeks to October 31
  • The Barclays spending data covered card spending between September 25 and October 10 while the consumer confidence data was based on polling between October 23 and October 27

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; editing by David Milliken)

Key Takeaways

  • BRC retail spending rose 1.5% year‑on‑year in October, its strongest since June; food sales up, non‑food flat (d2233.cms.socastsrm.com)
  • Barclays card‑spending data showed 2.3% annual growth driven by essentials, especially a spike in fuel spending alongside modest non‑essential purchases (apnews.com)
  • Consumers grew cautious amid rising household costs—from high fuel and energy prices to Budget uncertainties—tempering overall retail momentum despite Black Friday anticipation (kpmg.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did UK retail spending grow in October?
UK retail spending increased by 1.5% year-on-year in October, according to the British Retail Consortium.
What factors influenced retail spending in October?
Higher petrol prices, rising household costs, and anticipation of Black Friday deals led to cautious spending.
Which sectors saw the most growth in spending?
Food sales rose 3.2% according to BRC, and fuel spending increased by 22.7% in Barclays' data.
How did consumer confidence change in the UK?
Barclays' research showed consumer confidence was at its lowest since April.
When did the BRC and Barclays surveys take place?
The BRC survey covered October 1-31; Barclays' card data was from September 25 to October 10, with confidence polling between October 23 and 27.

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