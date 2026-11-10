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Oil falls as Trump downplays prospect of escalation with Iran - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil falls as Trump downplays prospect of escalation with Iran

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Finance Markets Commodities

Oil Prices Dip as Trump Eases Fears of US-Iran Military Escalation

By Noel John

Market Reactions and Geopolitical Developments

Oil Price Movements

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous day, after US President Donald Trump said US military action against Iran is not necessary "at this point", easing concerns about prolonged disruptions to Middle East supply.

Brent crude futures fell 24 cents, or 0.23%, to $92.33 a barrel by 0102 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell 35 cents, or 0.40%, to $86.50 a barrel.

Brent settled down 5.85% in the previous session after sliding to its lowest since August 31.

US-Iran Relations and Statements

Trump’s Position on Military Action

Trump said on Monday he plans to hold off on new military strikes against Iran for the time being after appeals from countries in the region, including from Qatar's prime minister in White House talks.

Trump, in a Reuters interview and a later appearance in the White House press briefing room, said he plans to keep up a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz for now.

Market Analyst Insights

"The market continues to prioritise President Trump's more conciliatory tone toward Iran since the midterms," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

"While attacks on shipping around the Strait of Hormuz are still occurring, they have not escalated in a way that has forced a fresh risk premium into the market," he said.

Prospects for Peace and Ongoing Tensions

Senior US and Gulf officials have cast doubt on the chances of any imminent peace deal between Washington and Tehran.

Iran’s Response

Iranian security council chief Mohsen Rezaei said the US should "stop manufacturing fake news about imaginary talks" and that it was "time to surrender to the seven conditions Iran has repeatedly set out."

Oil Supply and Other Geopolitical Factors

OPEC Output and Regional Production

On the supply side, OPEC oil output rose in October, a Reuters survey found, led by gains in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq despite continued constraints on exports.

Russia-Ukraine Talks

Elsewhere, Russian and Ukrainian officials planned to meet on Tuesday for two days of US-brokered talks — their first since February — after Trump suggested last week that a broad peace deal was possible in their 4-1/2-year-old war and could incorporate Europe's security.

(Reporting by Noel John in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump’s comments easing escalation fears helped pull oil prices lower, with Brent and WTI both falling.
  • Brent crude dropped around 0.2% to $92.33 and WTI fell about 0.4% to $86.50, extending a slide after a sharp previous-day drop.
  • OPEC output rose in October, led by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq, contributing to easing supply concerns.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices fall according to the article?
Oil prices fell after US President Donald Trump downplayed the need for military action against Iran, easing concerns about prolonged disruptions to Middle East supply.
How much did Brent crude and WTI futures drop?
Brent crude futures fell 24 cents to $92.33 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell 35 cents to $86.50 per barrel.
What did President Trump say about military action against Iran?
President Trump stated that US military action against Iran was not necessary 'at this point' and planned to hold off on new strikes.
What are the current supply trends in OPEC countries?
OPEC oil output rose in October, led by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iraq, despite ongoing export constraints.
What recent diplomatic developments were mentioned?
Russian and Ukrainian officials planned to meet for US-brokered talks following Trump’s suggestion of a possible broad peace deal.

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