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Exclusive-Anthropic sends out, then retracts details of IPO filing, emails show - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Anthropic sends out, then retracts details of IPO filing, emails show

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Anthropic Sends, Retracts IPO Filing Details in Emails to Bankers

Anthropic's IPO Filing Incident Overview

By Echo Wang

Initial IPO Filing Communication

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Anthropic sent out and then retracted details of its blockbuster IPO filing, according to emails to bankers seen by Reuters late on Monday.

Share Sale and Pricing Information

The artificial intelligence company first sent a copy of a filing that showed Anthropic aimed to sell about 867 million shares in a price range of $70 to $80 per share, then followed up with an email saying details about the pricing were inaccurate. Anthropic in the second email said it would update the filing later.

Company Response

Anthropic declined to comment.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Echo Wang; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh, Peter Henderson and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • Anthropic initially disclosed an IPO draft indicating ~867 million shares priced between $70–$80 per share.
  • The company quickly retracted that pricing information, calling it inaccurate and promising a corrected update.
  • This incident underscores risks around premature IPO leaks and heightened investor scrutiny amid volatile AI market conditions.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What action did Anthropic take regarding its IPO filing?
Anthropic initially sent out details of its IPO filing and later retracted them, citing inaccurate pricing information.
How many shares was Anthropic aiming to sell in its IPO filing?
According to the initial filing, Anthropic aimed to sell about 867 million shares.
What was the reported price range for Anthropic's IPO shares?
The filing showed a price range of $70 to $80 per share, which Anthropic later said was inaccurate.
Did Anthropic comment on the IPO filing retraction?
Anthropic declined to comment on the matter.

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