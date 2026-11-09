GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
MeridianLink financial software firm announcement of $2 billion acquisition by Centerbridge - Global Banking & Finance Review
Featured image depicting the MeridianLink logo, highlighting the company's acquisition by Centerbridge Partners for $2 billion. This deal signifies a growing trend in private equity buyouts within the finance sector.
Finance

Brazil judge suspends new meal voucher rules

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Brazil Judge Suspends New Meal Voucher Regulations for Major Providers

Suspension of Meal Voucher Rules and Industry Impact

Judicial Decision and Affected Companies

BRASILIA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A Brazilian judge suspended part of new meal voucher rules for companies in a local lobby group, including Pluxee and Edenred's Ticket, a court decision showed on Monday.

Details of the Suspension

• The judge suspended some parts of the rules, including a 3.6% regulatory cap on merchant discount rates, the decision showed

Beneficiaries of the Injunction

• The judge granted an injunction to lobby group ABBT, saying the decision only benefits the companies that are part of the association

Market Leaders Involved

• The main market leaders in the Brazilian meal voucher market - Alelo, Ticket, VR and Pluxee - are part of ABBT, according to the lobby group's website

Ongoing Legal Dispute and Government Response

• The decision extends a judicial dispute between the Brazilian government and the sector over the new rules

• The office of the Brazilian government's solicitor general did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andre Romani in Sao Paulo and Ricardo Brito in Brasilia; Editing by Kylie Madry)

Key Takeaways

  • Judge Frederico Viana suspended parts of the decree affecting ABBT‑associated firms (Alelo, Pluxee, Ticket, VR), citing executive overreach via decree rather than law. (c-level.folha.uol.com.br)
  • Suspended provisions include the 3.6% merchant discount cap, 2% interchange fee cap, 15‑day settlement mandate, forced migration to open‑arrangement models, and power transfer to a governmental committee—interoperability remains intact. (band.com.br)
  • The decision advances an ongoing legal conflict between Brazil’s government and meal‑voucher operators, following earlier rulings both suspending and reinstating regulation, highlighting industry resistance and complexity in implementing the PAT reform. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What part of the new meal voucher rules was suspended in Brazil?
A judge suspended parts of the new rules, including a 3.6% cap on merchant discount rates for meal vouchers.
Which companies benefit from the suspension of the meal voucher rules?
Companies in the ABBT lobby group, including Pluxee, Edenred's Ticket, Alelo, and VR, benefit from the injunction.
Who granted the injunction over Brazil's meal voucher rules?
The injunction was granted by a Brazilian judge to the lobby group ABBT.
Does the suspension of meal voucher rules in Brazil apply to all companies?
No, the decision only benefits companies that are members of the ABBT association.
What is the ongoing legal dispute over meal voucher rules in Brazil?
There is a judicial dispute between the Brazilian government and the meal voucher sector regarding the new regulatory rules.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Dollar sellers hit pause for US inflation data

Dollar sellers hit pause for US inflation data

Image for UK retail spending shows modest growth ahead Black Friday, survey show

UK retail spending shows modest growth ahead Black Friday, survey show

Image for Stellantis to sell Brampton assembly plant to Canadian defense firm Roshel

Stellantis to sell Brampton assembly plant to Canadian defense firm Roshel

Image for Austria's MM Group to sell majority stake in packaging business in $2.7 billion deal

Austria's MM Group to sell majority stake in packaging business in $2.7 billion deal

Image for Trading Day: Broad rebound rally lifts all boats but Nvidia

Trading Day: Broad rebound rally lifts all boats but Nvidia

Image for EU regulators quiz customers about Deutsche Boerse's Allfunds deal

EU regulators quiz customers about Deutsche Boerse's Allfunds deal

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for EU close to full backing from members on new tobacco tax
EU close to full backing from members on new tobacco tax
Image for France to dodge threat of year-end recession, central bank says
France to dodge threat of year-end recession, central bank says
Image for Italy adopts steps to lower power bills, energy producers complain
Italy adopts steps to lower power bills, energy producers complain
Image for Exclusive-Lithuanian grain testing rules could delay Russian exports by months
Exclusive-Lithuanian grain testing rules could delay Russian exports by months
Image for Exclusive-Credit Agricole offers Rome bond safeguards to ease BPM deal, sources say
Exclusive-Credit Agricole offers Rome bond safeguards to ease BPM deal, sources say
Image for Banco BPM board to begin assessing Credit Agricole merger proposal on November 12
Banco BPM board to begin assessing Credit Agricole merger proposal on November 12
Image for Companies risk fines of 6% global turnover for unfair digital trade practices, EU draft law shows
Companies risk fines of 6% global turnover for unfair digital trade practices, EU draft law shows
Image for Enel, Leonardo sign cooperation deal on energy, satellite services
Enel, Leonardo sign cooperation deal on energy, satellite services
Image for CVC, GBL secure over 90% of Recordati, clear path to delisting
CVC, GBL secure over 90% of Recordati, clear path to delisting
Image for 'No ordinary CEO': Why the AI race cannot do without Nvidia's Jensen Huang
'No ordinary CEO': Why the AI race cannot do without Nvidia's Jensen Huang
Image for EU Parliament will not back budget that weakens oversight, negotiator says
EU Parliament will not back budget that weakens oversight, negotiator says
Image for Exclusive-UniCredit to win unconditional EU nod for Commerzbank deal, sources say
Exclusive-UniCredit to win unconditional EU nod for Commerzbank deal, sources say
View All Finance Posts