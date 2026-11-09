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Stellantis to sell Brampton assembly plant to Canadian defense firm Roshel - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Stellantis to sell Brampton assembly plant to Canadian defense firm Roshel

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 9, 2026

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Stellantis to Sell Brampton Assembly Plant to Defense Firm Roshel in Canada

Stellantis Sells Brampton Plant: Key Details and Reactions

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Jeep-parent Stellantis said on Monday it will sell its idled assembly plant in Brampton, Canada to defense technology firm Roshel for an undisclosed amount.

Stellantis had been locked in a dispute with Canadian union Unifor over the fate of Brampton workers.

Background of the Brampton Plant Sale

Here are some more details:

Timeline and Production Changes

• Stellantis closed the Brampton plant in 2023 for retooling, but paused the work in 2025 before moving future production of its Jeep Compass to a factory in Illinois after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian goods.

Government and Union Responses

• Canada's industry minister Mélanie Joly said the sale does not erase Stellantis' commitment to workers

Stellantis' Commitment to Workers

• "After three years of paid layoff, we remain committed to working with Unifor on a fair resolution," said Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa

Union's Reaction

• However, Unifor's National President Lana Payne said Stellantis had "betrayed" its members with "an underhanded deal to sell the plant and walk away from its commitments to our members"

Next Steps and Meetings

• Joly said she planned to convene a meeting this week with Unifor, Stellantis, Ontario government and the Brampton plant workers

(Reporting by Anshuman Tripathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • Stellantis signed a memorandum of understanding with Roshel in September and expects the sale to close by end of 2026 (tdotnews.com)
  • The Brampton plant has been idle since December 2023 after retooling for Jeep Compass production was halted in 2025 amid U.S. tariffs (plant.ca)
  • Unifor criticized the sale as betrayal, while Stellantis maintains its commitment to negotiate a fair resolution for workers (tdotnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is buying Stellantis' Brampton assembly plant?
The Brampton assembly plant is being sold to Canadian defense technology firm Roshel.
Why was the Brampton plant closed?
Stellantis closed the Brampton plant in 2023 for retooling, and later paused work in 2025 after moving Jeep Compass production to Illinois due to tariffs.
What is the union's reaction to the sale?
Unifor's National President Lana Payne criticized Stellantis for betraying its members with the plant sale.
Is Stellantis still committed to Brampton workers?
Stellantis stated its commitment to working with Unifor on a fair resolution for affected workers.
What will the Canadian government do about the sale?
Canada's industry minister Mélanie Joly plans to meet with Unifor, Stellantis, Ontario government, and Brampton plant workers.

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