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Dollar near 19-month high on Fed hike bets, yen tests 160 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dollar near 19-month high on Fed hike bets, yen tests 160

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 13, 2026

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Dollar Stays Near 19-Month High as Fed Rate Hike Bets Mount, Yen Nears 160

Market Overview and Key Currency Movements

Dollar Strength and Federal Reserve Rate Hike Expectations

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The dollar held near a 19-month high on Friday after a strong week of gains on rising bets of a larger Federal Reserve rate hike, pushing the Japanese yen back near the key 160 mark that has left traders on alert for intervention.

Treasury yields rose after US President Donald Trump said the US does not need a deal with Iran and as traders weighed the chance of a larger-than-usual Federal Reserve rate hike next month. Two-year Treasury yields gained 34 basis points over the past two sessions, the sharpest two-day rise in 3-1/2 years.

Euro and Other Major Currencies

The euro dropped 0.1% to $1.1049, hovering near its lowest level against the dollar since April 2025. For the week, it was down 0.8%, on track for its largest weekly loss since late September.

Fed Officials' Statements and Market Reactions

Fed officials this week warned that US inflation remains stubbornly elevated, with some signalling openness to a 50-basis-point rate increase if price pressures fail to ease. Traders are pricing in a 14.5% chance of a large hike next month, up from 0% last week, the CME FedWatch tool showed.

Technology Sector and Equity Market Impact

Investors are also keeping an eye on upheaval in technology stocks in the wake of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's departure, in a sector already pressured by funding and regulatory concerns.

"If we do see a further sharp selloff in equity markets, that could be a negative for the US dollar," said Carol Kong, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"But I think there's a possibility it can continue its strong momentum in the near term, particularly with Fed officials speaking next week. If we see further support for a 50-basis-point hike, there's further upside in the dollar too."

Japanese Yen and Intervention Concerns

The Japanese yen was largely unchanged at 159.875 per dollar, near its lowest level since early September, fuelling intervention concerns.

Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Friday that the government will respond appropriately to currency volatility as the yen briefly hit the key 160-per-dollar line on Thursday.

Other Currency and Commodity Movements

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was last down 0.05% at 103.17, remaining at its highest since April 2025.

The Australian dollar has fallen about 2.5% over the past month, making it the worst-performing G10 currency against the greenback and the only one where rate cuts are being priced in for next year. It was last at $0.68 in early trading. [AUD/]

The dollar was largely steady against the Swiss franc at 0.835, hovering near a one-month high.

Commodities: Oil Market Update

US crude futures closed 2.55% higher on Thursday after attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on Saudi energy infrastructure escalated and shipping disruptions persisted in the Strait of Hormuz.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Li Gu in Shanghai and Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • October’s inflation surprise and hawkish Fed commentary have lifted odds of another rate hike in December to around 90‑91%, bolstering the U.S. dollar. (ng.investing.com)
  • The dollar index is at its strongest since April 2025, while the yen hovers near the key 160 level, reviving memories of mid‑2026 coordinated intervention. (ng.investing.com)
  • Two-year U.S. Treasury yields surged over the past two sessions—the biggest two‑day rise in over three years—reflecting elevated rate‑hike expectations. (ng.investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the US dollar near a 19-month high?
The US dollar is trading near a 19-month high due to rising bets on a larger Federal Reserve rate hike and strong US Treasury yields.
What is causing volatility in the Japanese yen?
The Japanese yen is volatile and near the key 160 level as traders anticipate possible government intervention amid Fed rate hike expectations.
How have US Treasury yields reacted this week?
US Treasury yields rose, with two-year yields posting their sharpest two-day rise in over three years, driven by inflation concerns and Fed policy bets.
What is the outlook for the euro against the US dollar?
The euro is hovering near its lowest level against the dollar since April 2025, having fallen 0.8% during the week.
Why is the Australian dollar the worst performing G10 currency?
The Australian dollar has dropped about 2.5% over the last month as rate cuts are being priced in for next year, unlike other G10 currencies.

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