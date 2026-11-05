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Disney's Pixar names Jonathan Garson president as Jim Morris steps back - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Disney's Pixar names Jonathan Garson president as Jim Morris steps back

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Pixar Appoints Jonathan Garson as President, Succeeding Jim Morris in Leadership Shift

Leadership Transition at Pixar Animation Studios

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Pixar Animation Studios said on Wednesday that veteran Jonathan Garson will become president on January 4, replacing Jim Morris, who will step back from day-to-day leadership ahead of his eventual retirement.

Pixar is part of the Disney empire, which bought the animation studio in 2006 and brought the maker of "Toy Story" and "The Incredibles" under the same corporate roof as Disney's own animation business.

Key Details of the Executive Reshuffle

Here are some details:

New Leadership Roles

• The reshuffle sets up the next generation of leadership at Pixar, with Garson taking charge of production and operations while Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter retains oversight of the studio's films, the studio said

Jim Morris's Ongoing Involvement

• Morris, Pixar's president for 12 years, will step back to take the president emeritus role and remain involved in "Incredibles 3" and other projects

Jonathan Garson's Background

• Garson has been with Pixar since 2010 and with Disney for more than 30 years. He most recently served as Pixar's general manager

Jim Morris's Legacy

• Morris joined Pixar in 2005 and has served as president for 12 years, with Pixar saying its feature films generated more than $12 billion at the global box office during his tenure

Upcoming Pixar Projects

• Pixar's upcoming slate includes "Gatto" in March 2027, "Ghost Market" in March 2028 and "Incredibles 3" in June 2028

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rodrigo Ramirez in Mexico City; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • Jonathan Garson, a longtime Disney executive and Pixar general manager since 2010, will take over as Pixar president on January 4, continuing oversight of production and operations, while creative control remains with CCO Pete Docter. (pixar.com)
  • Jim Morris, who served 12 years as Pixar president, will move to a president emeritus role but stay involved in high-profile projects like “Incredibles 3.” Under his leadership, Pixar’s features earned over US$12 billion globally. (pixar.com)
  • Pixar’s upcoming slate includes originals and sequels: “Gatto” (March 5, 2027), “Ghost Market” (March 10, 2028), and “Incredibles 3” (June 16, 2028), underscoring Garson’s role in steering both production execution and strategic operations. (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new president of Pixar Animation Studios?
Jonathan Garson will become the new president of Pixar, replacing Jim Morris starting January 4.
What role will Jim Morris have after stepping down as president?
Jim Morris will take on the position of president emeritus and remain involved in projects like 'Incredibles 3.'
How long has Jonathan Garson been with Pixar and Disney?
Jonathan Garson has been with Pixar since 2010 and with Disney for over 30 years.
What upcoming films are in Pixar's release slate?
Pixar's upcoming films include 'Gatto' (March 2027), 'Ghost Market' (March 2028), and 'Incredibles 3' (June 2028).
How successful has Pixar been under Jim Morris’s leadership?
Pixar's films made over $12 billion at the global box office during Jim Morris’s 12-year tenure.

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