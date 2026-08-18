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Climate change is driving record heat in Europe's seas, scientists say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Climate change is driving record heat in Europe's seas, scientists say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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Finance Markets Climate Change

Record Sea Temperatures in Europe Linked to Climate Change, Pose Financial Risks

By Kate Abnett

Climate Change Drives Record Sea Temperatures and Financial Threats

BRUSSELS, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Human-caused climate change was the main driver of recent record-breaking sea temperatures around Europe, scientists said on Wednesday, warning of severe consequences for marine ecosystems and coastal communities.

Unprecedented Sea Temperature Records Across Europe

Europe's seas have not escaped the extreme heat that many countries have endured this summer. Last month, the average temperature in the Mediterranean was 27 degrees Celsius (81 degrees Fahrenheit), the highest for any July on record, while an offshore buoy near Mallorca recorded 33 C in early August.

Analysis of Warming Trends

Human-caused climate change has added about 2 C of warming to the Mediterranean and around 1.4 C to Western European seas, according to an analysis by the World Weather Attribution (WWA) group, which uses peer-reviewed methods to assess global warming's role in extreme weather events.

Impact on Ecosystems and Communities

"This has the potential to completely reshape ecosystems that coastal communities rely on for food and income, and drive damaging extreme weather on land too," said Claire Bergin, a climate scientist at Ireland's Maynooth University and a co-author of the study.

Attribution to Human Activity

The analysis found that peak sea temperatures recorded this year in the eastern and western Mediterranean and along the Bay of Biscay and Iberian coast would have been "virtually impossible" without human-caused climate change.

In the Celtic Sea, off Britain and Ireland, the most extreme temperatures recorded would have been expected only about once a century in a world without human-caused climate change, it found.

Consequences of Rising Sea Temperatures

Hotter seas increase humidity and overnight temperatures in coastal areas and can help fuel intense storms later in the year.

Role of Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Greenhouse gas emissions, mainly from ​burning fossil fuels, have raised the planet's average temperature to around 1.4 C above pre-industrial levels, according to the World Meteorological Organization. This hotter baseline means the high-pressure atmospheric systems that cause heatwaves can reach higher temperatures.

Threats to Marine Life and Food Chains

Sea temperature spikes can cause mass die-offs of species such as corals and disrupt food supplies for birds and mammals, with knock-on effects through food chains.

John Bruno, a marine ecologist at the University of North Carolina, said some species were moving north to seek cooler waters, but not all could adapt.

Limits of Adaptation

"We are rapidly approaching the absolute biological limits of adaptation for many species," he said.

Extent of Marine Heatwaves

According to the WWA analysis, about 90% of the Bay of Biscay and 80% of the western Mediterranean have experienced marine heatwave conditions this year. Without global warming, that figure would have been closer to 40%.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • World Weather Attribution analysis shows human‐caused warming added about 2 °C to Mediterranean sea temperatures and around 1.4 °C to Western European seas, making recent marine heat extremes virtually impossible without climate change (apnews.com).
  • The European State of the Climate 2025 report confirms that sea surface temperatures across the region—including the Mediterranean—were the highest on record, with around 86 % of European seas experiencing strong marine heatwave conditions (wmo.int).
  • Marine heatwaves are becoming more frequent, intense and longer due to human-induced warming: the IPCC estimates that about 87 % of marine heatwaves are attributable to anthropogenic climate change, with confidence that these trends will continue worsening (ipcc.ch).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How is climate change affecting sea temperatures in Europe?
Scientists say human-caused climate change has significantly raised temperatures in European seas, with the Mediterranean warming by about 2°C.
What are the financial risks of rising sea temperatures?
Heatwaves in marine environments can disrupt food supplies, fisheries, and coastal economies, impacting income sources and financial markets.
Which regions are experiencing the most extreme sea temperatures?
The eastern and western Mediterranean and areas along the Bay of Biscay and Iberian coast have seen record-breaking sea temperatures.
How do hotter seas impact marine life?
Warmer sea temperatures can cause mass die-offs of species, disrupt food chains, and push some species to migrate north in search of cooler waters.
Can sea temperature spikes lead to more intense weather?
Yes, hotter seas can increase humidity and fuel intense storms, particularly impacting coastal areas later in the year.

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