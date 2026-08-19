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China orders entities not to assist EU's JD.com probe - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China orders entities not to assist EU's JD.com probe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

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China Orders Entities Not to Cooperate With EU JD.com Investigation

China's Response to EU Investigation of JD.com

Background of the EU Investigation

BEIJING, Aug 19 (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday that a European Union investigation into Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com constituted "improper extraterritorial jurisdiction" and ordered entities not to implement or assist with the probe.

China's Countermeasures and Regulations

The order, issued by the justice ministry, is the second time that China has invoked its regulations countering "unlawful extraterritorial jurisdiction measures". Introduced in April, the regulations expanded Beijing's economic pressure toolkit amid strained ties with trading partners including the EU. 

Details of the EU's Concerns

The European Commission opened an investigation in May into JD.com's $2.5 billion bid for German electronics retailer Ceconomy under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation, citing concerns that JD.com might have received foreign subsidies that could distort the bloc's market. 

China's Criticism of the EU Probe

The EU probe demanded from a Chinese entity "extensive and unnecessary" information from within China, China's justice ministry said in a separate statement, calling the demand "a serious violation of the international rule of law".

"If the EU persists in its unilateral actions, China will resolutely retaliate in accordance with the law," the ministry said. 

Previous Incidents and Broader Implications

China issued a similar order in May against an EU investigation into Chinese security firm Nuctech.

(Reporting by Yukun Zhang, Xiuhao Chen and Liz Lee; Editing by Mark Potter and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • China invoked its “countermeasures against unlawful extraterritorial jurisdiction” regulations—introduced in April 2026—to block EU enforcement of its JD.com foreign subsidies investigation.
  • The EU launched the in-depth probe on 28 May 2026 under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation, citing concerns over preferential financing, tax incentives and grants potentially received by JD.com from China that could distort EU market competition.
  • The European Commission issued a statement of grounds to JD.com on 22 July 2026 as the probe deepens, while China’s response marks escalating legal and economic tensions between Beijing and Brussels.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did China order entities not to assist the EU's JD.com probe?
China considers the EU's investigation into JD.com to be improper extraterritorial jurisdiction and a violation of international law.
What regulations did China invoke against the EU investigation?
China invoked regulations countering unlawful extraterritorial jurisdiction measures, introduced in April, to resist the EU probe.
What is the focus of the EU's investigation into JD.com?
The EU is investigating JD.com's $2.5 billion bid for Ceconomy over concerns that potential foreign subsidies could distort the EU market.
How has China responded to similar investigations in the past?
China previously issued a similar order in May against an EU probe into Chinese security firm Nuctech.
What actions might China take if the EU persists with the probe?
China's justice ministry stated that the country will resolutely retaliate in accordance with the law if the EU continues its unilateral actions.

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