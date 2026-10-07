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Finance

Denmark says Russia has conducted sabotage attacks against its defense firms

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Finance Defense Hybrid Warfare Russia Denmark

Denmark Says Russia Conducted Sabotage Attacks on Defense Firms Supplying Ukraine

By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

Escalation of Russian Hybrid Warfare Against Danish Defense Firms

COPENHAGEN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Russia has begun sabotage operations against Danish companies supplying Ukraine after concluding that broader disruption efforts failed to curb Western military support for the country, a Danish intelligence official said on Wednesday.

Significance of the Shift in Russian Tactics

The shift reflects a significant escalation in Moscow's hybrid warfare campaign, Josefine Christensen, lead analyst at the Danish national security and intelligence service (PET), told a homeland security conference in Copenhagen.

Increase in Sabotage Operations

"What we saw in the spring was a lot of planning, but very little carried out; what we saw in early summer is that they started to carry out a lot more," Christensen said.

Russia concluded that its previous broad-spectrum targeting "did not have the effect of deterring the Western NATO from supporting Ukraine," she said.

Targeting Weapons Production and Military Supply Chains

Moscow maintains political control over operations, but operational boldness is growing, she said. Russia is now "trying to hit targets that have a direct impact on the front line. That means weapons production."

Christensen cited a Russian defense ministry list of alleged European drone and drone component manufacturers that Moscow said in April amounted to potential military targets, without elaborating further.

Use of Proxies and Recruitment Tactics

Recruitment via Social Media and Use of Vulnerable Individuals

Russia is increasingly using untrained proxies — including homeless people and people addicted to drugs — recruited via Telegram and other social media platforms. Recruitment typically starts with low-threshold tasks such as reconnaissance or photography, then escalates toward actual sabotage operations, PET has said.

Escalation of Tasks and Persistence in Operations

"It could be anyone just looking for quick money," Christensen said. "If the first person isn't successful, they'll throw another one at the problem until they succeed."

Official Responses and Recent Incidents

Russian Denials and Danish Warnings

Moscow has repeatedly denied involvement in sabotage or hybrid warfare operations.

Denmark's defence intelligence service last month said Russia is likely to intensify hybrid attacks against the West in coming months, after Germany blamed Russia for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport in August.

Drone Disruptions at Danish Airports

In September 2025, before Denmark hosted an EU summit, drones disrupted air traffic at six Danish airports, including at Copenhagen, the Nordic region's busiest, in what Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called a hybrid attack on her nation.

Russian Embassy's Response

The Russian embassy in Copenhagen has previously accused Denmark of making accusations without credible evidence; it did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • Russian sabotage efforts have escalated—from planning in spring to execution in early summer—specifically targeting weapons production tied to Ukraine support (pet.dk)
  • PET reports recruitment of untrained individuals via social media—including homeless or addicted persons—to carry out sabotage tasks such as arson and reconnaissance (pet.dk)
  • Denmark’s broader security landscape also includes recent hybrid attacks via drone incursions across airports, and a warning of increased espionage and sabotage targeting critical infrastructure (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What type of sabotage attacks has Russia allegedly conducted against Denmark?
Russia has conducted sabotage operations targeting Danish companies that supply military equipment to Ukraine, according to Danish intelligence.
Why has Russia shifted its hybrid warfare approach against Danish firms?
Russia changed tactics after broad-spectrum disruption failed to deter Western support for Ukraine, instead focusing on weapon production targets.
How are proxies involved in Russia’s sabotage operations?
Russia is recruiting untrained proxies, including homeless people and addicts, via social media for tasks like reconnaissance and sabotage.
Has Russia responded to the sabotage allegations?
The Russian embassy in Copenhagen has denied the accusations, claiming Denmark lacks credible evidence.
Were there recent incidents related to these alleged sabotage operations?
Yes, drones disrupted air traffic across six Danish airports in September 2025, in what was called a hybrid attack before an EU summit.

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