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Pfizer to cut around 330 jobs in Italy - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pfizer to cut around 330 jobs in Italy

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Pfizer Announces 330 Job Cuts at Sicily Plant Amid Wider Italian Layoffs

Major Job Reductions and Industry Response in Italy

Details of Pfizer's Job Cuts

ROME, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Pfizer will cut around 330 jobs in Italy at its Sicily plant, labour unions said on Wednesday, making the US drugmaker the latest international company downsizing its Italian operations. 

Unsuccessful Negotiations with Industry Ministry

Talks in Rome between Pfizer and Italy's industry ministry late on Tuesday did not yield results, the CGIL, CISL and UIL unions said in a statement. 

Current Employment and Official Statements

• Pfizer's Sicily plant currently has 550 employees, unions said.

• Pfizer was not immediately available for comment.

• Italy's industry ministry said "the points raised during the meeting serve as a starting point for strengthening the dialogue," adding that industry minister Adolfo Urso would visit the plant on October 23.

• Further talks between Pfizer and the ministry are scheduled for November 10, the ministry added.

Layoffs and Restructuring at Other International Firms

• Earlier this week, appliance maker Electrolux presented a scaled-down restructuring plan for its Italian operations, with around 1,250 jobs now expected to be made redundant.

• Swedish telecoms equipment maker Ericsson also said on Monday that, following talks with the ministry, a collective layoff of 131 workers in Genoa would be dropped in favour of a voluntary restructuring plan.

(Reporting by Anna Uras; Editing by Cristina Carlevaro and Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Pfizer to cut ~330 direct jobs, plus ~40 agency roles at its Catania plant in Sicily, following cessation of Pen injectors and metotrexate syringes production (senato.it)
  • The plant employs about 600–650 people; this downsizing threatens a key site for hospital antibiotics and sterile drugs (senato.it)
  • Government is engaged: industry minister Adolfo Urso will visit on October 23; further talks are scheduled for November 10 (senato.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many jobs will Pfizer cut in Italy?
Pfizer will cut around 330 jobs at its Sicily plant in Italy.
Where is Pfizer cutting jobs in Italy?
Pfizer is cutting jobs at its plant located in Sicily.
Why is Pfizer reducing its workforce in Italy?
As stated by labour unions, Pfizer is the latest international company downsizing its Italian operations.
Are there further talks planned regarding the job cuts?
Yes, further discussions between Pfizer and the Italian industry ministry are scheduled for November 10.
How many employees currently work at Pfizer's Sicily plant?
The Sicily plant currently employs 550 people.

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