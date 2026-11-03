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BMW cuts automotive outlook for second time as restructuring deepens - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BMW cuts automotive outlook for second time as restructuring deepens

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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BMW Slashes Automotive Outlook Again as Restructuring Measures Deepen

BMW Revises Financial Forecast Amid Restructuring Efforts

Outlook Cut for Automotive Division

Nov 3 (Reuters) - BMW on Tuesday cut the outlook for its core automotive division for the second time within five months, citing one offs related to job cuts and restructuring measures outlined earlier this year.

Investor Confidence and Job Cuts

The German premium carmaker has unveiled a plan to restore investor confidence — including around 8,000 job cuts — following a string of profit warnings related to the key Chinese market, which has triggered a major slump in its share price.

Impact on Profit and Margins

Citing a non operating hit to its profit due to its decision to "expand and intensify portfolio and structural measures", BMW said its 2026 automotive EBIT margin was now forecast to be between negative 0.5% and positive 0.5%, down from 1-3%.

Share Price Reaction

Frankfurt-listed shares in the group were 3.4% lower.

Delivery Forecast and Organizational Realignment

Automotive Segment Deliveries

It also forecast a moderate decrease in automotive segment deliveries in 2026, which equates to a decline of 5-9.9%.

Accelerated Management Reduction

BMW said it intends to accelerate the implementation of its organizational realignment, and as a result, the reduction in management functions will be implemented faster than announced.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Abu Sultan in Bengaluru and Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt; Editing by Vijay Kishore and Aurora Ellis)

Key Takeaways

  • Automotive EBIT margin slashed to –0.5% to +0.5%, down from 1–3% previously
  • Automotive deliveries now expected to decline by 5–9.9% in 2026
  • Restructuring deepens: around 8,000 job cuts and faster reorganisation underway

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did BMW cut its automotive outlook?
BMW cut its outlook due to costs related to job cuts and accelerated restructuring measures announced earlier in the year.
How many jobs will BMW cut as part of its restructuring plan?
BMW plans to cut around 8,000 jobs as part of the restructuring measures to restore investor confidence.
How is BMW's share price responding to the announcement?
Frankfurt-listed BMW shares fell 3.4% following the news of the revised outlook and planned job cuts.
What impact is expected on BMW's automotive segment deliveries in 2026?
BMW forecasts a moderate decrease in automotive segment deliveries in 2026, expecting a decline of 5-9.9%.

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