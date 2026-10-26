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Spain's industrial prices rise 18.3% year-on-year in September - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spain's industrial prices rise 18.3% year-on-year in September

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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Spanish Industrial Prices Jump 18.3% Year-on-Year in September 2024

Overview of Spanish Industrial Price Changes

Year-on-Year Growth

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Spanish industrial prices rose 18.3% in the 12 months through September following a 13.2% increase in the 12 months through August, the country's National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Monday.

Monthly Price Increase

Industrial prices also rose 4% in September from August, the INE said.

Source and Reporting

(Reporting by Marta Serafinko in Gdansk, editing by David Latona)

Key Takeaways

  • The 18.3% annual increase in industrial prices in September marks a sharp acceleration from August’s 13.2%, reaching the highest yearly rate in years (marketscreener.com).
  • The monthly gain of 4.0% from August to September indicates intensifying short‑term inflation pressures in Spain’s industrial sector (marketscreener.com).
  • Rising industrial prices—especially energy‑related components—are coinciding with broader consumer inflation nearing multi‑year highs, pointing to persistent cost pressures economy‑wide (elpais.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Spanish industrial prices rise in September 2024?
Spanish industrial prices rose by 18.3% year-on-year in September 2024, according to the National Statistics Institute.
What was the industrial price increase in Spain for August 2024?
In August 2024, Spanish industrial prices increased by 13.2% compared to the previous year.
How much did industrial prices change month-on-month in September 2024?
Industrial prices in Spain rose by 4% from August to September 2024.
Who reported the latest Spanish industrial price statistics?
The data was reported by Spain's National Statistics Institute (INE).

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