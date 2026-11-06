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AI data center firm IREN delays Microsoft AI deliveries, plans $15 billion spending push - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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AI data center firm IREN delays Microsoft AI deliveries, plans $15 billion spending push

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

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IREN Delays Microsoft AI Infrastructure, Targets $15 Billion in New Spending

IREN's AI Infrastructure Developments and Financial Performance

AI Infrastructure Delays and Microsoft Partnership

Nov 5 (Reuters) - AI data center firm IREN on Thursday delayed some infrastructure deliveries for Microsoft and laid out another $15 billion in spending, even as a rout in AI stocks puts the sector's massive buildout under pressure.

Australia-based IREN also beat quarterly revenue estimates on strong growth in its AI cloud business, lifting its shares 4% in extended trading. The stock closed down about 17% during a broader selloff that hit chipmakers and so-called neocloud companies, including IREN rival CoreWeave, particularly hard as Democrats' sweeping victory in the US midterms fanned fears of tougher regulation of the technology.

Details of the Delay

IREN said the delay to infrastructure being built for Microsoft would not result in financial penalties as it stemmed from the software giant requesting network-design changes.

However, the company pushed the timeline for making operational its more than $4 billion annualized run-rate revenue target to January from year-end, and said the timing could extend to the end of February. The company said the shift followed a customer-requested design change and supplier timing.

Microsoft's Oversight and Strategic Shifts

The Windows maker is tightening oversight of some data center projects run by neocloud providers including IREN, Nebius and Nscale amid delays and rising costs, Bloomberg News reported earlier on Thursday.

Microsoft is stepping away from projects it considers risky and weighing whether to sign new deals with such providers as it focuses more heavily on expanding its own data centers, according to the report.

IREN's Ongoing Projects

IREN, valued at some $7 billion, is building 200 megawatts of data-center capacity for Microsoft in Texas.

Financial Commitments and Revenue Growth

Capital Expenditure and Asset Growth

The company said it would keep investing significantly in computing equipment and infrastructure as it expands its AI cloud business, estimating about $15 billion in capital expenditure over the rest of its fiscal year.

Its quarterly filing showed capital commitments of $18.95 billion at the end of September, up from $13.81 billion three months earlier, while GPU hardware on its balance sheet nearly tripled to $5.82 billion from $2.04 billion. Construction in progress stood at about $4.61 billion.

Revenue Performance

IREN's AI cloud revenue in the first quarter rose to $200 million from $71 million in the prior three months. Total revenue rose to $228 million in the quarter ended September 30, compared with analysts' average estimate of $221.28 million, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Key Contracts and Revenue Backlog

The company said its assets and revenue were supported by contracts with Nvidia, Microsoft and 13 others, with roughly two-thirds of its revenue backlog tied to investment-grade counterparties.

Run-Rate Revenue Outlook

IREN executives said on a post-earnings call that the company exited September with $1 billion in annualized run-rate revenue and expects roughly one-quarter of that amount to be recognized in the December quarter.

(Reporting by Prathik Jayaprakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • IREN pushed its >$4 billion annualized run‑rate revenue (ARR) operational target from year‑end 2026 to January‑February 2027 due to Microsoft‑requested network design changes and supplier timing, without penalty risk (iren.gcs-web.com).
  • Strong Q1 FY27 results: AI cloud revenue nearly tripled sequentially to $200 million; total revenue hit $228 million, exceeding LSEG analysts’ estimate of $221.28 million (iren.gcs-web.com).
  • IREN plans ~$15 billion in remaining capex for FY27, funded by ~$9 billion in cash, GPU financing, and prepayments, plus $6 billion in additional targeted financing, underpinned by contracts with Microsoft, Nvidia, and others (iren.gcs-web.com).
  • The broader AI infrastructure sector, including IREN, faced stock pressure (IREN down ~17–20%) amid Democratic midterm wins and investor concern over regulatory risks and build‑out financing (in.marketscreener.com).
  • Microsoft is tightening oversight over neocloud partners like IREN, Nscale, and Nebius and weighing whether to continue new deals, amplifying pressure on delivery timelines (ca.marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did IREN delay infrastructure deliveries for Microsoft?
IREN delayed infrastructure deliveries for Microsoft due to customer-requested network design changes and supplier timing, not financial issues.
What is IREN's new capital expenditure plan?
IREN plans to spend about $15 billion on computing equipment and infrastructure through the rest of its fiscal year.
How did IREN's AI cloud business perform this quarter?
IREN's AI cloud revenue rose to $200 million in the first quarter, up from $71 million in the prior three months.
Will IREN face penalties for the delayed Microsoft deliveries?
No, IREN stated there will be no financial penalties for the delays since the changes were requested by Microsoft.
How has IREN's share price reacted to recent events?
IREN's shares closed down 17% amid a broader tech selloff but rose 4% in after-hours trading following strong revenue results.

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