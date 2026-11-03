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Roundup settlement expected before Christmas, Bayer CEO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Roundup settlement expected before Christmas, Bayer CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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Bayer CEO Projects $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement Before Year-End

Settlement Expectations and Legal Proceedings

Nov 3 (Reuters) - German drugs and agrochemicals group Bayer is expecting a $7.25 billion settlement on its Roundup weedkiller to come before Christmas, CEO Bill Anderson said on Tuesday.

Details of the Proposed Settlement

The company is seeking to resolve tens of thousands of Roundup lawsuits through the proposed settlement, which is under review by a Missouri state court judge in St. Louis. 

CEO's Statement on Timeline

• "It could be any week now," Anderson said in a press call following the company's results, adding there would be a much smaller number of individual cases after the settlement.

Scope of Legal Claims

• Bayer is facing approximately 65,000 claims in US state and federal courts from plaintiffs who say they ​developed non-Hodgkin lymphoma and other forms of cancer after using Roundup ​at home or on the job.

Company Actions and Defense

Business Restructuring

• Following a Supreme Court victory in June, Bayer moved its US Roundup business into a unit dubbed Ruveon and internally separated it from the rest of the organisation.

Bayer's Position on Glyphosate Safety

Scientific Studies and Company Statements

• Bayer has said that decades of studies have shown glyphosate, Roundup's active ingredient, is safe and does not cause cancer.

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Bayer is pushing for final approval of the $7.25 billion settlement before Christmas, targeting resolution of most pending Roundup lawsuits in U.S. courts; CEO expects decision imminently. (apnews.com)
  • The settlement, preliminarily approved in March and returned to Missouri state court in June, aims to resolve around 65,000 claims alleging non‑Hodgkin lymphoma from Roundup exposure. (wsau.com)
  • Following a favorable June 2026 U.S. Supreme Court ruling limiting failure‑to‑warn claims under federal pesticide law, Bayer internally shifted its Roundup divisions into ‘Ruveon’ to isolate liabilities and streamline settlement efforts. (producer.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Bayer's Roundup settlement expected?
Bayer CEO Bill Anderson said the $7.25 billion Roundup settlement is expected to be finalized before Christmas.
How many lawsuits is Bayer facing over Roundup?
Bayer is facing approximately 65,000 claims in US state and federal courts related to Roundup.
What health risks are alleged in the Roundup lawsuits?
Plaintiffs claim they developed non-Hodgkin lymphoma and other cancers after using Roundup.
What has Bayer said about glyphosate's safety?
Bayer states that decades of studies show glyphosate, Roundup’s active ingredient, is safe and does not cause cancer.
Which court is handling the Roundup settlement approval?
A Missouri state court judge in St. Louis is reviewing the proposed Roundup settlement.

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