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JD.com wins EU approval for acquisition of Germany's Ceconomy - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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JD.com wins EU approval for acquisition of Germany's Ceconomy

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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JD.com Gains EU Approval for $2.5 Billion Ceconomy Deal to Expand in Europe

JD.com's Strategic Expansion and EU Regulatory Approval

By Inti Landauro and Foo Yun Chee

Overview of the Acquisition

BRUSSELS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com said it secured conditional EU approval on Tuesday for its $2.5 billion acquisition of German electronics retailer Ceconomy, and aims to close the deal by November 12.

The acquisition will help one of China's largest retailers to expand outside its home market via Ceconomy-owned electronic products retailers MediaMarkt and Saturn.

EU Regulatory Review and Concerns

Foreign Subsidies Regulation

A person familiar with the matter had told Reuters last month that the European Commission, the EU competition enforcer, was set to approve the deal under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation that targets unfair foreign state aid.

Concerns Over Preferential Treatment

The Commission was initially concerned that JD.com might have received preferential financing, tax incentives and grants from the Chinese government that may have helped it to offer a higher price for Ceconomy.

JD.com's Commitments to the EU

Market Terms and Fair Competition

JD.com pledged to conduct intra-group transactions with Ceconomy on market terms, including financing, and to grant access to its warehousing and logistic services to third-party retailers on the same terms as those provided to Ceconomy, the Commission said.

Prevention of Cross-Subsidisation

It said the measures will prevent cross-subsidisation of JD.com's European operations.

Statements from JD.com Leadership

Growth and Innovation in Europe

"Our ambition is to support Ceconomy in accelerating its growth in a sustainable way, to further strengthen its competitive position in Europe and continue to innovate in an evolving retail market," JD.com Chief Executive Sandy Xu said in a statement.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Inti Landauro; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • EU granted conditional approval under its Foreign Subsidies Regulation, requiring JD.com to offer third-party access to its European logistics and tech services on market terms.
  • The in-depth investigation, opened May 28 and concluding Oct 2, generated remedies after JD.com addressed concerns over potential Chinese state subsidies.
  • Completion by November 12 hinges on compliance with EU commitments and pending foreign direct investment approvals.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is JD.com acquiring in this deal?
JD.com is acquiring German electronics retailer Ceconomy for $2.5 billion.
When does JD.com aim to close the Ceconomy acquisition?
JD.com aims to close the Ceconomy acquisition by November 12.
What conditions did the EU impose for the approval?
JD.com must conduct intra-group transactions with Ceconomy on market terms and allow third-party retailers access to its services under the same terms.
Why did the EU review the JD.com acquisition?
The EU reviewed the acquisition due to concerns about possible unfair advantages from Chinese state aid received by JD.com.
Which retailers are included in the Ceconomy acquisition?
The acquisition includes Ceconomy's electronic products retailers MediaMarkt and Saturn.

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