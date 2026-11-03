GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Scene depicting the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike that killed Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza that claimed the lives of Al Jazeera journalists, including Anas Al Sharif. This tragic event highlights the ongoing conflict and its impact on press freedom.
Finance

Coloplast pares back China operations as market recovery remains elusive

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Medical Equipment China Business News

Coloplast Scales Back China Operations, Expects Recovery by 2027/28

Coloplast's Strategic Adjustments in the Chinese Market

By Vera Dvorakova and Jesus Calero

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Coloplast has reduced its commercial operations in China by 80 people and does not expect its business there to stabilize until 2027/28, the Danish medical equipment maker told Reuters on Tuesday.

Impact on Sales and Ostomy Care Division

Forming around 4% of group sales, China has become a drag on Coloplast's largest division, ostomy care, as domestic competition and weak consumer confidence weigh on demand for ostomy bags that consumers pay out of pocket.

Operational Changes and Leadership Adjustments

• Coloplast cut inventories, simplified its Chinese organisation and installed new leadership while adjusting to difficult market conditions, chief executive Gavin Wood said

Staff Reductions and Production Site Status

• The staff reductions affected only Coloplast's commercial organisation, leaving its 750-person production site in Zhuhai unaffected

Competitive Landscape in China

• Chinese peer Cofoe Medical Technology said in April it had managed to take over local market share formerly occupied by overseas brands

Broader Organisational Programme

Cost-Saving Initiatives

• The changes are part of a broader programme to free up 500 million Danish crowns ($75 million) through organisational changes, adjustments to the company's US Biologics business and procurement savings

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 6.6779 Danish crowns)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jesus Calero and Vera Dvorakova in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • China accounts for approximately 4% of Coloplast’s group sales but is now a drag on its ostomy care division due to rising local competition and subdued consumer confidence. (marketscreener.com)
  • The company reduced its commercial headcount in China by around 80 staff, cut inventories, simplified its organizational structure, and installed new leadership—all leaving its 750‑person Zhuhai production site intact. (stockanalysis.com)
  • Coloplast expects China’s business to stabilize only by fiscal 2027/28, as part of its broader ‘Funding the Journey’ programme aiming to free up DKK 500 million (~$75 million) via organizational changes, procurement savings, and reallocation of resources. (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Coloplast reduce its commercial operations in China?
Coloplast reduced its commercial operations in China due to domestic competition and weak consumer confidence affecting demand for ostomy care products.
How many staff did Coloplast cut in China?
Coloplast cut 80 people from its commercial organization in China.
When does Coloplast expect its business in China to stabilize?
Coloplast expects its business in China to stabilize by 2027/28.
Did the changes affect Coloplast’s production site in Zhuhai?
No, the staff reductions only affected the commercial organization; the Zhuhai production site remains unaffected.
What broader program are these changes in China a part of?
The changes are part of a program to free up 500 million Danish crowns through organizational changes and procurement savings.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for FTSE 100 slips as inflation fears build on oil rise

FTSE 100 slips as inflation fears build on oil rise

Image for Germany awards $13 billion gas plant contracts to utilities including LEAG, RWE

Germany awards $13 billion gas plant contracts to utilities including LEAG, RWE

Image for Bosch to spin off semiconductor division in January 2028

Bosch to spin off semiconductor division in January 2028

Image for Musk’s pay under a SpaceX-Tesla merger: voting control, but no $1 trillion payday​

Musk’s pay under a SpaceX-Tesla merger: voting control, but no $1 trillion payday​

Image for Roundup settlement expected before Christmas, Bayer CEO says

Roundup settlement expected before Christmas, Bayer CEO says

Image for JD.com wins EU approval for acquisition of Ceconomy

JD.com wins EU approval for acquisition of Ceconomy

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Thomson Reuters reports higher third-quarter revenue 
Thomson Reuters reports higher third-quarter revenue 
Image for Women hold less than a third of business management roles, UN says 
Women hold less than a third of business management roles, UN says 
Image for Ferrari nudges up full-year forecasts after beating consensus in Q3
Ferrari nudges up full-year forecasts after beating consensus in Q3
Image for Apple shares slide as higher memory costs fuel margin concerns
Apple shares slide as higher memory costs fuel margin concerns
Image for Germany lags EU neighbours with gas storage refill as winter starts 
Germany lags EU neighbours with gas storage refill as winter starts 
Image for Which Type of Inland Marine Insurance Is Right for Your Equipment?
Which Type of Inland Marine Insurance Is Right for Your Equipment?
Image for Is Health Insurance Mandatory in India? Here's What You Need to Know
Is Health Insurance Mandatory in India? Here's What You Need to Know
Image for Russia to sell part of its stake in shipping group Sovcomflot to raise funds for stretched budget
Russia to sell part of its stake in shipping group Sovcomflot to raise funds for stretched budget
Image for Tesla's China-made EV sales rise 10.3% y/y in October
Tesla's China-made EV sales rise 10.3% y/y in October
Image for Germany's Merz plans further cuts to air traffic tax
Germany's Merz plans further cuts to air traffic tax
Image for Barclays offers early settlement deals to some UK motorists
Barclays offers early settlement deals to some UK motorists
Image for Saudi PIF raises $3 billion from Italy's credit export agency
Saudi PIF raises $3 billion from Italy's credit export agency
View All Finance Posts