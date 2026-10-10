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Neither Putin nor Trump wanted to hang up first, Kremlin aide says after 'very friendly' call - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Neither Putin nor Trump wanted to hang up first, Kremlin aide says after 'very friendly' call

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 10, 2026

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Putin and Trump Discuss Diesel Supply, Sanctions, and Ukraine Conflict

Key Outcomes and Reactions from the Putin-Trump Call

Details of the Putin-Trump Conversation

Oct 10 (Reuters) - A conversation on Friday between President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump was "very substantive and friendly" and neither leader wanted to be the first to end the call, Russian news agency Interfax quoted a Kremlin aide as saying.

Agreements on Diesel Supply and Sanctions

During the call, the presidents agreed that Russia would supply diesel to the US and global markets to lower fuel prices, prompting an unexpected temporary easing of US sanctions on Russian fuel that has dismayed Ukraine.

Focus on Ukraine Conflict

The Kremlin said most of the conversation focused on efforts to resolve the war in Ukraine. Putin also downplayed the likelihood of three-way peace talks resuming soon. 

Duration and Tone of the Call

Interfax cited Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov on Saturday as saying the conversation lasted an hour and a half.

"Neither wanted to be the first to hang up," he said. "They hung up simultaneously, literally at the same time."

International Reactions and Ongoing Negotiations

Ukraine's Response to the Diesel Deal

Kyiv is relying on US support in negotiations to end the war. After news of the call broke on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the diesel deal in unusually blunt terms, calling it a "weak decision" and "an investment in a war that must be ended."

Sanctions and Peace Efforts

The West imposed sanctions, including restrictions on Russian energy imports, after Moscow launched the full-scale war in Ukraine in February 2022. Efforts to end the fighting have so far stalled, partly over Russia’s demand for four Ukrainian regions it does not fully control. 

Talks for a Unified Peace Proposal

On Friday, negotiators from the US, Ukraine and European countries held talks in Miami aimed at reaching agreement on a unified peace proposal in the coming weeks that could be presented to Russia, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • The 90‑minute call between Putin and Trump was described by Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov as substantive and amicable, with neither wanting to hang up first and ending the call simultaneously. (apnews.com)
  • The leaders agreed that Russia would supply over 300,000 tons of diesel immediately, with another 500,000 tons in November and more thereafter—a move accompanied by a temporary easing of U.S. sanctions via a general license through April 7, 2027. (apnews.com)
  • Ukraine’s President Zelenskiy sharply condemned the deal as a “weak decision” and “investment in a war that must be ended,” arguing that allowing Russia to sell fuel will only finance further aggression. (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Putin and Trump discuss during their call?
Putin and Trump discussed Russian diesel supply to the US and global markets, a temporary easing of US sanctions on Russian fuel, and efforts to resolve the war in Ukraine.
Why did the US temporarily ease sanctions on Russian fuel?
The US temporarily eased sanctions to allow Russian diesel supply to lower fuel prices, following the agreement between Putin and Trump.
How did Ukraine react to the US-Russia diesel deal?
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy condemned the diesel deal, calling it a weak decision and criticizing it as an investment in prolonging the war.
Was there any progress on Ukraine peace talks?
The article states that efforts to end the fighting have so far stalled, with no immediate likelihood of three-way peace talks resuming.
Where did negotiators from the US, Ukraine, and Europe meet for peace talks?
Negotiators met in Miami to discuss a unified peace proposal to be presented to Russia.

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