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Vodafone ups cost saving target for UK unit VodafoneThree - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Vodafone ups cost saving target for UK unit VodafoneThree

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Vodafone Increases Cost Savings Target for UK VodafoneThree to £1 Billion by 2032

VodafoneThree's Strategic Financial Outlook and Growth Plans

Revised Cost Savings Target

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Vodafone upped the cost savings target for VodafoneThree to £1 billion ($1.32 billion) by its 2032 financial year from £700 million by 2030 on Thursday, saying it had greater confidence in the British unit created by the merger of Vodafone UK and rival Three last year.

Executive Confidence in VodafoneThree

• Vodafone Group Chief Executive Margherita Della Valle said: "After a strong start, we now have even greater confidence in the opportunity ahead"

Contribution to Vodafone Group's Growth Ambitions

• Vodafone said: VodafoneThree will be a key driver of Vodafone Group's mid-term ambition for double-digit organic growth in adjusted free cash flow

Operating Free Cash Flow Targets

• The UK unit is targeting operating free cash flow growth of more than three times the financial year 2025 level

Acquisition and Ownership Structure

• In May, Vodafone agreed to buy its partner CK Hutchison's stake in VodafoneThree for £4.3 billion, taking full ownership of Britain's biggest mobile operator a year after it was created

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7577 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • Cost‑saving target for VodafoneThree upgraded to £1 billion by fiscal year 2032, up from £700 million by FY 2030, reflecting growing confidence in integration synergies and execution capability
  • VodafoneThree, born from the June 2025 merger of Vodafone UK and Three UK, is ramping up infrastructure investment—£11 billion committed for 5G build‑out to reach 99% standalone 5G coverage by 2030 and 99.96% by 2034—positioning it as a key driver of group cash‑flow growth
  • Vodafone acquired full ownership of VodafoneThree by buying CK Hutchison’s 49% stake for £4.3 billion in May–July 2026, enabling faster execution of synergy plans and more strategic clarity

Frequently Asked Questions

What is VodafoneThree's new cost savings target?
VodafoneThree's cost savings target has been increased to £1 billion by the 2032 financial year.
How does this target compare to the previous one?
The previous target was £700 million by 2030, making the new target £300 million higher and two years later.
Who made the announcement about the cost savings target?
Vodafone Group Chief Executive Margherita Della Valle made the announcement.
What role does VodafoneThree play in Vodafone Group's strategy?
VodafoneThree is expected to be a key driver of Vodafone Group's mid-term ambition for double-digit organic growth in adjusted free cash flow.
When did Vodafone take full ownership of VodafoneThree?
Vodafone agreed to buy CK Hutchison's stake in VodafoneThree in May, taking full ownership a year after the unit was created.

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