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Forvia Hella wins orders for EnergyCore solutions from two automakers - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Forvia Hella wins orders for EnergyCore solutions from two automakers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Finance Markets Automotive

Forvia Hella Secures €500 Million EnergyCore Orders From Global Automakers

Major Orders Highlight Forvia Hella's Growing Influence in Automotive Sector

Order Details and Financial Impact

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Forvia Hella has received orders for its EnergyCore solutions from two automakers in America and Europe, with a combined worth of around €500 million ($560 million), Forvia said on Thursday. 

Statement from Forvia

"The combined order volume from both customers is in the mid-three-digit million-euro range," the French auto parts maker said in a statement, which did not name the customers.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8935 euros)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Mathias de Rozario in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • The orders, valued in the mid‑three‑digit million‑euro range (≈ €500 million), include novel EnergyCore technologies: a 3‑in‑1 high‑voltage battery management system and a 48 V PowerPack, highlighting FORVIA HELLA’s move into highly integrated vehicle energy systems. (marketscreener.com)
  • EnergyCore represents a compact, multi‑function energy management concept designed to reduce vehicle cost, complexity, weight, and space requirements, aligning with industry trends toward efficient, integrated electrification solutions. (marketscreener.com)
  • These sizeable orders reinforce FORVIA HELLA’s strong market momentum in energy management and battery electronics, following earlier developments like its fully integrated 12‑volt lithium‑ion battery pack (orders in the low to mid‑three‑digit million‑euro range) and stable sales performance (~€8 billion in fiscal‑year 2025). (publicnow.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Forvia Hella's recent EnergyCore orders?
The combined value of the EnergyCore orders is around €500 million ($560 million).
Which regions are the automakers from that ordered EnergyCore solutions?
The orders came from automakers based in America and Europe.
Did Forvia Hella disclose the names of the customers?
No, Forvia Hella did not name the customers in its statement.
Who reported the Forvia Hella EnergyCore order news?
The news was reported by Mathias de Rozario and edited by Milla Nissi-Prussak.

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