GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
TSMC's third-quarter revenue surges to record, beating market forecast - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

TSMC's third-quarter revenue surges to record, beating market forecast

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Semiconductors Earnings

TSMC Reports Record Third-Quarter Revenue as AI Demand Drives Growth

TSMC’s Financial Performance and Market Impact

Record Third-Quarter Revenue Surpasses Expectations

TAIPEI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, reported on Thursday record third-quarter revenue of T$1.49 trillion ($46.71 billion), beating the market forecast and rising 50% from the year-earlier period due to surging demand for AI applications.

Revenue in the July-September quarter of this year came in at T$1.49 trillion, according to Reuters calculations, compared with T$989.92 billion in the year-ago period. An LSEG SmartEstimate, drawn from 19 analysts, had predicted third-quarter revenue of T$1.46 trillion.

Key Clients and Revenue Forecasts

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is a major supplier to companies, including Nvidia and Apple.

In July, on its last earnings call, the company predicted third-quarter revenue of between $44.6 billion and $45.8 billion. The company gives its forecast only in US dollars and not in Taiwan dollars.   

Monthly Revenue Highlights

For September alone, TSMC reported that revenue rose 54.6% year-on-year to T$511.86 billion.

Industry Context and Competitor Performance

Samsung Electronics earlier on Thursday projected its quarterly operating profit would top 100 trillion won, a world first for a technology company, estimating a nearly nine-fold jump in third-quarter earnings as booming demand for AI chips drove strong memory sales.

Market Capitalisation and Guidance

TSMC, Asia's most valuable publicly listed company with a market capitalisation of $2.1 trillion, did not provide any details or forward guidance in its brief revenue statement.

It is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings next Thursday, where it will also update its outlook and plans for the current quarter and the rest of the year.

Profit Estimates and Share Performance

TSMC is expected to report a 64% on-year rise in third- quarter net profit to T$740.8 billion, according to an LSEG SmartEstimate. 

TSMC's Taipei-listed shares closed down 1.35% on Thursday ahead of the release of the revenue data. The broader market closed down 1%.

The shares have risen 64.52% so far this year, in line with the broader market.

Exchange Rate and Reporting Credits

($1 = 31.9020 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Wen-Yee Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • Third‑quarter revenue hit a record NT$1.49 trillion (US$46.7 billion), up ~50 % year‑on‑year and exceeding the NT$1.46 trillion consensus forecast (reddit.com)
  • TSMC’s AI‑driven demand for advanced nodes propelled strong performance, aligning with raised guidance and market momentum (spglobal.com)
  • As Asia’s most valuable public company, TSMC’s market cap now exceeds US$2.45 trillion, underscoring its dominant role in the AI semiconductor ecosystem (companiesmarketcap.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was TSMC's reported revenue for the third quarter?
TSMC reported a record third-quarter revenue of T$1.49 trillion ($46.71 billion).
How much did TSMC's Q3 revenue increase compared to last year?
TSMC's third-quarter revenue rose 50% year-on-year.
What is driving TSMC's revenue growth?
Surging demand for AI applications and chips is driving the revenue growth.
Which major companies does TSMC supply?
TSMC is a major supplier for Nvidia and Apple.
When will TSMC release its full third-quarter earnings report?
TSMC is scheduled to report its third-quarter earnings next Thursday.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for German exports unexpectedly fall in August

German exports unexpectedly fall in August

Image for Britain's Tesco raises profit outlook floor after first-half rise

Britain's Tesco raises profit outlook floor after first-half rise

Image for Daimler Truck Q3 sales rise 26% as North America and Europe grow

Daimler Truck Q3 sales rise 26% as North America and Europe grow

Image for People in Russian-occupied Ukrainian town risk 'road of death' to get food

People in Russian-occupied Ukrainian town risk 'road of death' to get food

Image for Südzucker posts stable first-half sales as biofuel demand offsets low sugar prices

Südzucker posts stable first-half sales as biofuel demand offsets low sugar prices

Image for France's Sesterce plans $11 billion AI investment in Finland

France's Sesterce plans $11 billion AI investment in Finland

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for World Bank appoints David Vaillant as managing director, CFO
World Bank appoints David Vaillant as managing director, CFO
Image for Oil rises as Middle East supply concerns persist amid shipping attacks
Oil rises as Middle East supply concerns persist amid shipping attacks
Image for Exclusive-US, Russia explore gas sale to Europe amid Ukraine war, say sources
Exclusive-US, Russia explore gas sale to Europe amid Ukraine war, say sources
Image for Dollar steady near 18-month high after Fed minutes flag inflation risks
Dollar steady near 18-month high after Fed minutes flag inflation risks
Image for Asia shares slip, bonds submerged in tide of AI debt
Asia shares slip, bonds submerged in tide of AI debt
Image for At least 32 killed in Ukraine, Zelenskiy condemns one of Russia's most 'vile strikes'
At least 32 killed in Ukraine, Zelenskiy condemns one of Russia's most 'vile strikes'
Image for Morning Bid: Sovereign bonds shouldered aside as AI takes their turf
Morning Bid: Sovereign bonds shouldered aside as AI takes their turf
Image for Wealthy investors view rates and yields as the biggest growth risk, says Deutsche Bank
Wealthy investors view rates and yields as the biggest growth risk, says Deutsche Bank
Image for Amazon makes fresh job cuts, mainly in retail division
Amazon makes fresh job cuts, mainly in retail division
Image for Shell, Chevron cut Gulf of Mexico output as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches
Shell, Chevron cut Gulf of Mexico output as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches
Image for Denmark says Russia has conducted sabotage attacks against its defense firms
Denmark says Russia has conducted sabotage attacks against its defense firms
Image for Rate hike fears weigh on UK housing market, RICS says
Rate hike fears weigh on UK housing market, RICS says
View All Finance Posts