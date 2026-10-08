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Daimler Truck's Q3 sales rise 26% as North America and Europe grow - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Daimler Truck's Q3 sales rise 26% as North America and Europe grow

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Daimler Truck's Q3 Sales Jump 26% on North America, Europe Growth

Q3 2023 Performance Highlights

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck reported 26% growth in third-quarter vehicle sales on Thursday, as deliveries increased at both its North American unit and largely Europe-based Mercedes-Benz Trucks, offering an early indication that the stronger second half of the year forecast by the management was taking shape.

Regional Sales Performance

Investors have been watching whether improving demand in North America could offset softer conditions in parts of Europe and other markets.

Key Sales Figures

  • The truck maker sold 91,260 vehicles in the three months to September, up from 72,277 a year ago
  • Deliveries in its two biggest truck businesses, Trucks North America and Mercedes-Benz Trucks, rose 51% and 13% respectively
Segment Analysis
  • Sales at Daimler Buses fell 16% to 5,394 vehicles, while battery-electric truck and bus sales dropped 28% to 1,207 units
  • The company had raised its full-year outlook in August, citing stronger prospects in North America
Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Maria Rugamer in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 group vehicle sales climbed to 91,260 units, up from 72,277 a year earlier, signaling demand recovery in key markets.
  • Trucks North America surged 51% and Mercedes‑Benz Trucks grew 13%, reinforcing the stronger H2 momentum the company forecast.
  • Daimler Buses sales dropped 16% to 5,394 units, and battery‑electric truck and bus sales fell 28% to 1,207 units, indicating lingering challenges in electrified segments.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Daimler Truck's Q3 vehicle sales increase?
Daimler Truck's vehicle sales rose 26% in the third quarter, reaching 91,260 vehicles.
Which markets contributed most to Daimler Truck's sales growth?
North America and Europe, particularly Trucks North America with 51% growth and Mercedes-Benz Trucks with 13% growth, drove the sales increase.
How did Daimler Truck's battery-electric vehicle sales perform?
Battery-electric truck and bus sales fell 28% to 1,207 units in the third quarter.
Did Daimler Truck adjust its outlook for the year?
Yes, Daimler Truck raised its full-year outlook in August due to stronger North American prospects.
How did Daimler Buses perform in the third quarter?
Sales at Daimler Buses declined by 16%, totaling 5,394 vehicles.

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