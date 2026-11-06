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Finance

UK's MJ Gleeson flags weaker first half as buyers await homebuyer scheme

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

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Finance Markets Housing

MJ Gleeson Sees Weaker First Half as UK Buyers Await Homebuyer Scheme

Company Outlook and Market Conditions

First Half Expectations and Buyer Behavior

Nov 6 (Reuters) - British homebuilder MJ Gleeson on Friday said it expected a weaker first half of fiscal 2027, warning that cancellations and delayed purchases from first-time buyers were likely to increase in the run-up to the launch of the upcoming "Your First Home" scheme in April.

Reservation Rates and Sales Trends

• Open-market net reservation rates in the eight weeks to November 1 were 0.53 per site per week, little changed from the prior year, as sales remain subdued despite recovering from a weak summer

Profit Outlook and Market Consensus

• The company said profits would be heavily weighted to the second half, with delivery of full-year market consensus reliant on improving buyer confidence

"Your First Home" Scheme Impact

Scheme Details and Challenges

• The scheme, aimed at helping cash-strapped buyers onto the property ladder, has fallen short due to limited funding, a delayed rollout and higher-than-expected fees for developers

Potential for Increased Cancellations

• MJ Gleeson cautioned the gap before the scheme's launch could increase cancellations, with the pace of any recovery dependent on the scheme's timely introduction

Land Business Update

Progress on Land Sales

• In its land business, the company said it was close to completing a delayed large land sale, but warned of a lack of visibility on the timing of disposals

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Key Takeaways

  • MJ Gleeson sees open‑market reservations stable but low, with cancellations likely as buyers await the scheme’s launch.
  • Your First Home, a 20 % equity‑loan scheme with a 2.5 % deposit, faces limited funding (£4.7bn over five years), delayed rollout, and higher developer fees, potentially dampening its impact (gov.uk).
  • Delivery of full‑year consensus relies on second‑half recovery and timely scheme rollout; uncertainties remain around land disposals and overall market response.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does MJ Gleeson expect a weaker first half in fiscal 2027?
MJ Gleeson expects a weaker first half due to increased cancellations and delayed purchases from first-time buyers ahead of the Your First Home scheme launch.
What is the 'Your First Home' scheme?
The 'Your First Home' scheme is a UK government initiative aimed at helping cash-strapped first-time buyers get onto the property ladder.
How have MJ Gleeson’s reservation rates performed recently?
Open-market net reservation rates in the eight weeks to November 1 were 0.53 per site per week, little changed from the prior year.
What challenges has the 'Your First Home' scheme faced?
The scheme has struggled with limited funding, a delayed rollout, and higher-than-expected developer fees.
How is MJ Gleeson's profit outlook affected?
Profits are expected to be heavily weighted to the second half, with full-year targets relying on improved buyer confidence following the scheme's launch.

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