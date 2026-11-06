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Markets fret over growth and inflation despite easing oil prices

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

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Markets Fear Persistent Inflation and Slower Growth Despite Easing Oil Prices

Global Market Concerns Amid Economic Uncertainty

By Sophie Kiderlin, Canan Sevgili and Stefano Rebaudo

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Uncertainty over the growth outlook and expectations that inflation will remain elevated next year are weighing on global markets, even as hopes of a de-escalation in the Iran war have eased oil prices.

Government borrowing costs have risen sharply this year, confidence in the AI boom is faltering and European economic data has softened.

The combination is fuelling concern that inflation could stay high even as growth slows, although the Democratic victory in US midterm elections has raised hopes for an eventual end to the Iran war.

Energy Prices and Inflationary Pressures

Oil Market Dynamics

OIL STILL HIGH

Oil has fallen almost 20% this week to below $100 a barrel.

But analysts warn that any resolution to the Iran war remains uncertain, leaving scope for prices to rise again.

Oil is still up almost 60% this year, while natural gas remains nearly three times its level at the start of 2026.

That backdrop is keeping near-term inflation expectations elevated and reinforcing concerns that price pressures could persist as growth slows, forcing central banks to raise interest rates further.

The University of Michigan's measure of one-year US inflation expectations edged up to 4.7% in October from 4.6% in September and ​3.4% in February.

Market measures of long-term inflation expectations remain above 2% in the euro zone and the US, and above 3% in Britain.

Higher energy costs add to inflation while also weighing on growth by increasing transport, manufacturing and household expenses.

AllianceBernstein chief investment strategist Inigo Fraser Jenkins said the geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions driving inflationary pressures would persist beyond the US midterms.

"Today it's oil, but next time it could be cobalt, lithium or something else, and we need to get used to that," he said. "It will manifest itself in the form of higher inflation and greater volatility."

Food Price Increases

Impact of Food Inflation

FOOD PRICES BITE

Food prices, driven higher by extreme weather, shipping disruptions and elevated energy costs, remain a key inflation concern.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization's Food Price Index is at its highest level in nearly four years.

Costs could rise further, with major consumer goods and food companies warning of price increases to offset higher expenses, while Britain's leading retail trade body has flagged similar concerns.

Food inflation can also fuel broader economic pressures, said Hank Calenti, global markets strategist at SMBC.

"Food inflation makes people start to think that 'there's really inflation here and it's going to stay high and I need to get a better job or my employer needs to pay me more'," he said. "So, those second-round effects come in."

Tighter Financial Conditions and Growth Outlook

Borrowing Costs and Bond Yields

TIGHTER FINANCING CONDITIONS

Analysts say tighter financial conditions are another reason for caution on the growth outlook.

US government borrowing costs surged 85 basis points in the third quarter, while those in France and Italy jumped more than 100 bps. Although yields have eased since then, they remain sharply higher this year.

Demand for safe-haven German bonds should help contain borrowing costs across the euro zone. But a widening spread between French and German debt could tighten financing conditions without any change in European Central Bank policy.

ECB estimates circulated before last Thursday's policy ​meeting showed the latest rise in bond yields would reduce economic growth by a cumulative 100 bps in 2027-28 compared with September projections.

Technology Sector Volatility

AI Boom and Market Reactions

TECH PAIN WILL BE FELT

Another sign of tighter financial conditions has been a selloff in risk assets, particularly AI-related stocks.

Major stock indexes remain close to record highs, but investors are increasingly questioning the strength of the AI boom and watching the decline in technology shares closely.

More than $2 trillion was wiped off the Nasdaq 100's market value last month alone. Further declines could erode household wealth, raise corporate funding costs and curb investors' appetite for risk, potentially weighing on future investment.

"Financial conditions tightened last week as credit spreads widened, and equity prices fell. But Fed (US Federal Reserve) officials may not yet be ready to conclude they are sufficiently restrictive," Citi said in a note.

Economic Data and Stagflation Risks

Softening Economic Indicators

DATA PICTURE SOFTENS

Economic growth in the euro zone slowed sharply in ​October as demand came close to stalling, while rising costs squeezed businesses and confidence fell to its lowest level in five months, data showed on Wednesday.

Citi's European economic surprise index, which measures whether data beat or missed expectations, is also pointing lower.

US growth remains resilient, supported in part by heavy investment in AI infrastructure.

RJ Gallo, chief investment officer for global fixed income at Federated Hermes, cautioned against overusing the term stagflation, which describes a combination of high inflation, weak growth and elevated unemployment.

He noted that the US economy continues to grow at a solid pace and that unemployment, at 4.2%, remains low by historical standards, adding that "inflation continues to be the Fed's primary concern".

(Reporting by Sophie Kiderlin and Dhara Ranasinghe in London, Stefano Rebaudo in Milan and Canan Sevgili in Gdansk. Additional reporting by Vidya Ranganathan. Editing by Amanda Cooper and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Oil prices fell ~20% this week below $100/bbl, yet remain ~60% above early‑2026 levels, supporting inflation concerns
  • US one‑year inflation expectations rose to 4.7% in October—the highest since May—while food prices hit a nearly four‑year high
  • Higher government bond yields and faltering AI confidence are tightening financial conditions and dampening growth outlook

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are markets still worried about inflation despite falling oil prices?
Markets remain concerned because inflation expectations are high due to ongoing high energy and food costs, along with geopolitical uncertainty.
How have borrowing costs changed in 2023?
Government borrowing costs have surged, with US costs increasing by 85 basis points and France and Italy over 100 basis points.
What is the impact of food prices on inflation?
Rising food prices from extreme weather and higher energy costs contribute to higher core inflation and broader economic pressures.
How are central banks responding to inflation?
Central banks are likely to raise interest rates further due to persistent inflation fueled by high energy and food prices.

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