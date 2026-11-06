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Aperam posts earnings miss on weak seasonal demand in Europe - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Aperam posts earnings miss on weak seasonal demand in Europe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

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Aperam Reports Lower-than-Expected Q3 Earnings on Weak European Demand

Third Quarter Financial Performance and Market Context

Nov 6 (Reuters) - European stainless steel producer Aperam reported worse-than-expected third-quarter core earnings on Friday, as demand in Europe and prices of stainless and electrical steel failed to pick up.

Impact of Low Steel Prices and Market Diversification

Low steel prices in Europe, weighed down by cheap Asian imports, had pushed Aperam to diversify out of the continent at the start of the decade. That has come at a cost, as the company now stands to benefit less from the EU measures to defend local steel production.

Key Financial Highlights

  • Adjusted core earnings were €105 million ($118 million) in the quarter, while analysts polled by LSEG had forecast €111.4 million on average
  • They were lower quarter-on-quarter due to a typical seasonal slowdown in key markets, Aperam said
  • The company said European seasonality led to lower activity across three of its four divisions
  • Aperam shares have fallen about 3% since the start of 2026
Industry Outlook and Peer Comparison

Spanish peer Acerinox also recently warned of a protracted recovery for the European stainless steel market into early 2027

($1 = 0.8930 euros)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Javi West Larrañaga in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Aperam reported Q3 adjusted EBITDA of €105 million versus ~€111.4 million forecast, missing expectations.
  • Europe’s typical seasonal slowdown and soft demand dragged earnings, offset partly by Brazil’s stronger activity and the Leadership Journey Phase 6 efficiency gains.
  • Spanish peer Acerinox echoed a slow recovery, forecasting European stainless demand won’t rebound until early 2027 despite reduced imports and trade defense measures.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Aperam's third-quarter earnings miss expectations?
Aperam's Q3 earnings missed expectations due to weak seasonal demand in Europe and low prices for stainless and electrical steel.
How much were Aperam's adjusted core earnings in Q3?
Aperam reported adjusted core earnings of €105 million ($118 million) in the third quarter.
What factors weighed on the European stainless steel market?
Low prices in Europe, driven by cheap Asian imports and seasonal slowdowns, negatively impacted demand and profit.
How did Aperam shares perform since the start of 2026?
Aperam shares have fallen about 3% since the start of 2026.
What is the outlook for the European stainless steel market?
Spanish peer Acerinox warned of a protracted recovery for the European stainless steel market into early 2027.

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