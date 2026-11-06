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Martine Rose appointed Balenciaga creative director as Kering seeks fresh ideas - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Martine Rose appointed Balenciaga creative director as Kering seeks fresh ideas

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

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Martine Rose Named as Balenciaga Creative Director in Kering Leadership Shakeup

Kering’s Creative Leadership Changes and Martine Rose’s Appointment

By Helen Reid

Nov 6 (Reuters) - British designer Martine Rose is taking over as creative director at Balenciaga, parent Kering said on Friday, replacing Pierpaolo Piccioli after only 16 months in the role.

Recent Creative Director Changes at Kering

Rose's appointment is the third creative leadership shake-up in a month at Kering brands as the French luxury group's CEO, Luca de Meo, tries to restore growth after a bruising three-year slowdown that hit its biggest label Gucci particularly hard. 

Martine Rose’s Background and Experience

Rose, 45, is a menswear designer who founded her eponymous label in London in 2007 and later worked at Balenciaga for three years under then creative director Demna, who now leads Gucci.

Rose’s Vision for Balenciaga

"It is a true privilege to be appointed Creative Director of Balenciaga, a House with an extraordinary heritage and a fearless creative spirit," said Rose.

De Meo said Rose's "connection to the new generation and her instinctive understanding of culture bring a new dimension to the House."

Balenciaga’s Recent Creative History

In his 10 years at Balenciaga, Demna transformed the Spanish label, infusing it with a dark, dystopian aesthetic and producing viral streetwear hits, such as chunky, distressed sneakers that fuelled sales.   

Piccioli, 59, known for colourful haute couture gowns, tried to take the fashion house in a new direction but the former Valentino creative director's designs received mixed reviews from fashion critics.

Martine Rose’s Design Influence and Collaborations

Rose was born in Croydon, south London, and her designs are inspired by 1990s rave culture and street style blending high and low fashion, more in line with Kering's aim to attract a new generation of shoppers. Her brand has collaborated with Nike and with cult skate brand Supreme.

Piccioli’s Departure and Kering’s Ongoing Overhaul

In an Instagram post after the announcement, Piccioli thanked his teams, saying: "Life is a journey and each chapter exists to make way for the next."

Appointed before de Meo took over and began a complete overhaul of Kering, Piccioli only presented three ready-to-wear collections and one haute couture line in his short time at Balenciaga.

Other Kering Brands Facing Creative Director Vacancies

Kering has yet to announce a new creative director at Saint Laurent, its second-biggest brand, to replace Anthony Vaccarello who resigned in October after a decade leading the Parisian fashion label. 

Alexander McQueen is also currently without a creative director after Kering said Sean McGirr was stepping down.

(Reporting by Helen ReidAdditional reporting by Makini BriceEditing by David Goodman and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Martine Rose brings a fresh, Gen‑Z‑oriented vision rooted in rave culture and street style, aligning with Kering’s goal to rejuvenate Balenciaga’s relevance (de.advfn.com)
  • Her appointment follows the departure of Pierpaolo Piccioli, who lasted less than 16 months—part of a trio of rapid creative leadership changes at Kering including exits at Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen (ca.marketscreener.com)
  • Kering CEO Luca de Meo is steering an aggressive reset of the group’s creative direction to revive growth, entrusting Rose’s generation‑savvy sensibility to help lead Balenciaga forward (de.advfn.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new creative director of Balenciaga?
Martine Rose has been appointed as the creative director of Balenciaga, replacing Pierpaolo Piccioli.
Why did Kering appoint Martine Rose as creative director?
Kering appointed Martine Rose to bring fresh ideas and attract a new generation of shoppers after a period of slow growth.
What is Martine Rose known for in fashion?
Martine Rose is celebrated for her menswear designs inspired by 1990s rave culture and street style, blending elements of high and low fashion.
How long was Pierpaolo Piccioli creative director at Balenciaga?
Pierpaolo Piccioli served as Balenciaga's creative director for only 16 months.
Which other Kering brands are undergoing creative leadership changes?
Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen are also currently without permanent creative directors following recent departures.

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