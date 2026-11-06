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Monte dei Paschi's profit beats forecasts as Intesa prepares to launch offer - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Monte dei Paschi's profit beats forecasts as Intesa prepares to launch offer

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

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Monte dei Paschi Profit Beats Forecasts as Intesa Plans €34bn Buyout

Monte dei Paschi Outperforms as Intesa Sanpaolo Readies Acquisition

Profit and Revenue Exceed Expectations

MILAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Italy's third-largest bank, Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), on Friday beat analyst expectations with its third-quarter profit as larger rival Intesa Sanpaolo prepares to launch a buyout offer to take it over.

Intesa's €34 Billion Bid

• MPS became the target of a €34 billion cash-and-share bid by Intesa in June. Intesa, Italy's biggest bank, will need to break up MPS's branch network to address competition issues

Shareholder Response and Defense Plan

• Last week MPS shareholders rejected a defence plan of CEO Luigi Lovaglio after Intesa upped its offer and threatened to walk away, securing the backing of the Tuscan bank's biggest investor, Italy's Del Vecchio family

Financial Results

• Net profit in the July-September period rose to €543 million, above a €533 million company-provided analyst consensus forecast

• Revenue also topped expectations, at €2 billion

Next Steps in the Buyout Process

• Intesa is expected to kick off the tender phase of its offer in the week of November 23

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)

Key Takeaways

  • MPS beat expectations with Q3 net profit of €543 million vs €533 million forecast, and revenues also surprised on the upside.
  • Intesa Sanpaolo has secured key authorisations—including ECB approval on October 28—and may launch its takeover tender in the week of November 23, pending Consob approval.
  • The Del Vecchio family’s Delfin holding, MPS’s largest shareholder (~17‑18 %), has backed Intesa’s approach, weakening CEO Luigi Lovaglio’s defence strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much was Monte dei Paschi's third-quarter net profit?
Monte dei Paschi's Q3 net profit was €543 million, beating analyst expectations.
What offer has Intesa Sanpaolo made for Monte dei Paschi?
Intesa Sanpaolo has launched a €34 billion cash-and-share buyout bid for Monte dei Paschi.
Why was MPS's CEO defence plan rejected?
Shareholders rejected CEO Luigi Lovaglio's plan after Intesa raised its offer and threatened to withdraw.
When is Intesa expected to start its tender offer for MPS?
Intesa is expected to begin the tender phase in the week of November 23.

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