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Morning Bid: AI's reality check - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: AI's reality check

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

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AI Market Crash Sparks Global Selloff and Drives Flight to Bonds

Market Reactions and Investor Sentiment

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook

Tech Sector Turmoil

Investors abandoned the chipmakers at the vanguard of the AI revolution on Friday, with margin calls rippling across Asia and bonds surging as the tech bets that have defined the year in financial markets came spectacularly undone. [MKTS/GLOB]

Election Concerns and AI Investment Doubts

The trigger was concern that Democrats' election sweep could put the brakes on data-centre development, though confidence in the sector had already been shaken by mounting concerns over whether massive AI investments would generate sufficient returns.

Wall Street and Asian Markets Impact

After Wall Street's steepest wipeout since "Liberation Day," shares in the world's biggest contract chipmaker, TSMC, went limit down at the open in Taipei where the market is set for its largest weekly loss since 1999.

Local Institutional Activity

For some in the market, that's a signal the capitulation is over. But besides talk that big local institutions were scooping up shares in Taiwan and South Korea, there were few buyers.

IPO and Regulatory Responses

Anthropic IPO Uncertainty

Potential investors in Anthropic's highly anticipated IPO are raising doubts about whether the artificial intelligence startup can proceed with its planned roadshow next week in time for a November listing, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

South Korea's Market Measures

South Korea's KOSPI managed to lift off nine-month lows, with help from authorities who moved to relax margin rules to ease forced selling.

But it was still down by around 5% and a bounce in Nasdaq 100 futures was sketchy and struggling to hold into the Asian afternoon.

Bond Market Surge and Credit Risk

Flight to Safety in Bonds

Bond markets surged at the short end as investors headed for safety and reassessed whether central banks will really be in the mood for hiking if the construction, spending and hiring around AI infrastructure were to slow down.

Credit Market Pressures

The cost of insurance against default at AI investor SoftBank leapt to a four-year high in the Asia day and credits across the US tech sector are in focus for signs of pressure or of markets cutting access to debt funding.

Key Events to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Friday:

US Market Open

US market open

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • Democratic 'blue wave' amplified risks to AI data‑centre expansion, pressuring chip stocks and development plans, especially in states like Texas, Georgia, and Ohio (axios.com).
  • Potential investors in Anthropic are skeptical about its planned roadshow timing and valuation amid market volatility (ca.marketscreener.com).
  • SoftBank's 5‑year CDS spread jumped to a four‑year high as concerns mount over AI sector profitability and infrastructure slowdown (in.marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What triggered the recent AI market selloff?
Concerns over Democrats' election results affecting data-centre development and doubts about AI investment returns caused a mass selloff in chipmaker stocks.
How did chipmaker stocks like TSMC perform during the selloff?
TSMC shares reached the daily limit down in Taipei, with the market facing its largest weekly loss since 1999.
What impact did the selloff have on global bond markets?
Investors moved to bonds for safety, leading to a surge at the short end as uncertainty over central bank rate hikes increased.
Why are there doubts about the Anthropic IPO proceeding as planned?
Concerns from potential investors about market conditions and the recent tech selloff are raising doubts about Anthropic's listing timeline.
What measures did South Korean authorities take in response to the market drop?
Authorities relaxed margin rules to ease forced selling and supported markets in response to the sharp decline.

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