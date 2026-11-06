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EU grid investment to keep rising toward 2030, ACER says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU grid investment to keep rising toward 2030, ACER says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

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EU Grid Investment Projected to Increase by 2030, ACER Reports Rising Costs

Rising Grid Investment and Consumer Cost Implications in the EU

ACER's Projections for 2030

PARIS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) said electricity grid investment is expected to keep rising towards 2030, while delays and congestion could push up costs for consumers.

Country-Specific Investment Estimates

• Of the 18 countries that gave estimates for the report, 15 expect electricity grid investment in 2030 to exceed 2025 levels

Significant Changes in Selected Countries

• The Netherlands expects investment to reach almost five times its 2025 level, while Estonia, Latvia and Cyprus foreceast declines

Impact on Consumer Costs

• Grid costs for consumers could rise 50% to 100% by 2050 compared with current levels, according to sector estimates

• A need for higher grid investment, which should push up network tariffs, and rising manufacturing prices are expected to be among the main drivers of the cost increase, ACER said

EU Gas Demand and Tariff Pressure

• EU gas demand is expected to fall about 18% from 2025 levels by 2030 to meet climate targets, leaving fewer customers to share fixed network costs and putting upward pressure on tariffs

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Grid investment is expected to exceed 2025 levels in most reporting countries by 2030, with the Netherlands seeing nearly a fivefold increase.
  • Annual EU grid investment may rise to €100 billion by mid-century, doubling previous levels, while interconnector capacity could grow by 35 GW (from 50 to 85 GW) by 2030.
  • Consumer grid costs may climb 50–100% by 2050, as higher investment needs, rising manufacturing prices, and fewer gas customers sharing fixed costs drive up network tariffs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will EU grid investment continue to rise toward 2030?
Yes, according to ACER, most EU countries expect electricity grid investment to exceed 2025 levels by 2030.
How will grid costs for consumers be affected?
Sector estimates suggest grid costs for consumers could rise by 50% to 100% by 2050 compared to current levels.
What are the main factors pushing up electricity grid costs?
Higher grid investment needs, rising manufacturing prices, and increased network tariffs are expected to drive cost increases.
How will falling EU gas demand impact energy tariffs?
EU gas demand is expected to fall, reducing the number of customers sharing fixed network costs and putting upward pressure on tariffs.

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