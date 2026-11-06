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Belgian PM to determine government future in meeting with king

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

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Belgian PM to Decide on Government Future as Budget Crisis Deepens

Belgian Government Faces Uncertainty Amid Budget Negotiations

By Philip Blenkinsop and Bart H. Meijer

Prime Minister's Resignation Offer and Royal Consultation

BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever will meet the king on Friday to determine whether he will resign or continue in office after the collapse of budget negotiations sparked a government crisis.

De Wever offered his resignation in a 90-minute meeting with King Philippe on Monday morning. The palace said the Belgian monarch would consider De Wever's offer, but would also consult the leaders of the coalition partners from Tuesday to Thursday. 

The king is due to meet De Wever again on Friday morning.

Parliamentary Session and Prime Minister's Stance

In a parliamentary session on Thursday, De Wever hinted that he was more inclined to stay on than go, saying that he still hoped to secure a budget that could bring financial stability for the coming years. 

"We need to rid ourselves of past mismanagement and bring in an era of responsibility. I only want to be prime minister of a government that prioritises that task," he said, adding he did not rule out a new round of negotiations with the current coalition.

"We will see how things evolve over the coming days and weeks," he said.

Historical Context and Previous Budget Negotiations

There is also precedent from a year ago when De Wever reported back to the king about problems over the federal budget negotiations, subsequently giving his coalition partners a Christmas deadline to reach an agreement. 

Belgium's Financial Challenges and Market Impact

Belgium's challenge is to find €10 billion ($11.23 billion) to stabilise its finances, but some parties say that should be achieved with budget cuts, while others say tax increases are required.

The crisis coincides with heightened stress on financial markets, where interest rates have risen sharply on government bonds of Belgium, France and other European countries seen to have weak government finances.

Debt Levels and Economic Forecasts

The European Commission forecast in May that Belgium's debt-to-gross domestic product ratio would be 110.5% this year, behind only Greece, Italy and France among euro zone countries, with a projected general government deficit of 5.2% of GDP.

Bond Yields and Currency Exchange

Belgium's 10-year benchmark bonds were trading at a yield of 4.25% late on Thursday, against 4.79% for France and 3.24% for Germany. Four months ago, Belgian 10-year yields were at 3.48%.

($1 = 0.8901 euros)

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Bart Meijer; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • De Wever offered his resignation on November 2 after coalition budget talks collapsed, prompting King Philippe to consult party leaders before deciding today.
  • Belgium faces a fiscal challenge with a projected debt‑to‑GDP ratio of about 110.5 % in 2026 and a budget deficit above 5 %—one of the highest in the euro zone.
  • Investor confidence is under pressure: Belgium’s 10‑year bond yield has climbed sharply to about 4.24 %, widening spreads versus Germany and France.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Belgian government face a crisis?
The crisis was sparked by the collapse of budget negotiations, putting financial stability and coalition unity at risk.
What steps is Belgian PM Bart De Wever taking?
PM De Wever offered his resignation and is scheduled to meet the king again to determine whether he will stay in office.
How does the budget issue affect Belgium's financial markets?
The crisis has contributed to rising yields on Belgian government bonds due to concerns about fiscal stability.
What is Belgium’s current debt-to-GDP ratio?
The European Commission forecast Belgium’s debt-to-GDP ratio to be 110.5% in 2023, one of the highest in the euro zone.
What are the options to stabilize Belgium’s finances?
Parties are debating between budget cuts and tax increases to address a €10 billion gap and stabilize the country’s finances.

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