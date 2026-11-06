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Amadeus meets profit expectations, reiterates 2026 guidance at lower end of range - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Amadeus meets profit expectations, reiterates 2026 guidance at lower end of range

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

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Amadeus Meets Profit Forecasts and Repeats 2026 Outlook at Lower Range

Amadeus Third-Quarter Performance and 2026 Outlook

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Spanish travel technology company Amadeus reported third-quarter core earnings largely in line with market expectations on Friday, citing a notable improvement in bookings compared with the previous three months.

Market Challenges and Industry Context

Amadeus, which operates the world's largest travel booking system, has faced a difficult year dealing with a selloff of tech shares spurred by AI-related fears and a protracted war in the Middle East that has disrupted the travel industry.

Impact of Middle East Conflict

  • CEO Luis Maroto said Amadeus was on track to deliver on its 2026 outlook, but at the lower end of the range, citing the impact of the Middle East conflict
  • The company had trimmed its 2026 revenue outlook in July after the Iran war hit its bookings

Bookings and Regional Performance

Quarterly Booking Growth

  • Bookings increased by more than 10% quarter-on-quarter, with Amadeus reporting improvement across all regions
Regional Highlights
  • It said a sharp rebound in boarded passengers in the Middle East and Africa region coupled with a solid performance in Europe more than offset slightly weaker numbers from some Southeast Asian carriers

Financial Results

  • Amadeus booked third-quarter core earnings of €694.1 million ($777.3 million), slightly above analysts' average estimate of €691.5 million, according to LSEG data

($1 = 0.8930 euros)

(Reporting by Javi West Larrañaga and Gemma Guasch in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 core earnings of €694.1 million beat consensus of €691.5 million, driven by sequential bookings improvement across all regions, especially Middle East & Africa and Europe (Reuters)
  • The company reaffirmed its full‑year 2026 outlook, though CFO/CEO expect performance at the lower end of the range due to continued impacts from the Middle East conflict (Reuters)
  • Amadeus had lowered its revenue growth guidance in July—from high‑single‑digit to mid‑ to high‑single‑digit—after bookings dropped ~7.6% in Q2 amid geopolitical disruption (Reuters)

Frequently Asked Questions

What were Amadeus's third-quarter core earnings?
Amadeus reported Q3 core earnings of €694.1 million ($777.3 million), slightly above analyst estimates.
Why did Amadeus reiterate its 2026 guidance at the lower end?
Amadeus maintained its 2026 guidance at the lower end of its range due to the impact of ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.
How did Amadeus's bookings perform in the third quarter?
Bookings increased by more than 10% quarter-on-quarter, with notable improvement across all regions.
What factors affected Amadeus's performance in 2023?
The selloff of tech shares spurred by AI-related fears and conflict in the Middle East negatively affected performance.
Which regions showed the strongest rebound for Amadeus?
The Middle East and Africa region showed a sharp rebound, with Europe also performing solidly.

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