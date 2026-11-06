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Kyivstar lifts yearly revenue guidance as Q3 revenue rises - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Kyivstar lifts yearly revenue guidance as Q3 revenue rises

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

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Kyivstar Raises Yearly Revenue Guidance After Strong Q3 Financial Results

Kyivstar's Q3 Performance and Updated Revenue Outlook

Correction Notice

(Corrects day of the week in paragraph 1.)

Financial Highlights for Q3

Year-on-Year Revenue Growth

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine's largest telecom operator, Kyivstar  on Friday raised its yearly revenue guidance as it posted third quarter revenue up 17.5% year on year to $349 million (15.82 billion hryvnias).

Exchange Rate Information

(1 Ukraine hryvnia = $0.0221)

Reporting Details

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 2026 revenue surged 17.5% to USD 349 million (UAH 15.6 billion), powered by both telecom core and digital businesses (digital grew 68.9%, now 21.7% of total revenue) (streetinsider.com).
  • EBITDA rose 10.3% to USD 189 million with a margin of 54.0%, while net profit turned positive at USD 99 million, reversing a USD 89 million loss in Q3 2025 (streetinsider.com).
  • The company raised its 2026 guidance—now expects 15%–17% USD revenue growth (up from 14%–16%) and 10%–12% USD EBITDA growth, with capex intensity steady at 21%–24% (streetinsider.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Kyivstar's Q3 revenue increase year on year?
Kyivstar's Q3 revenue increased by 17.5% year on year.
What was Kyivstar's total revenue for the third quarter?
Kyivstar posted Q3 revenue of $349 million (15.82 billion hryvnias).
Why did Kyivstar raise its yearly revenue guidance?
Kyivstar raised its yearly revenue guidance in response to a strong Q3 performance.
What is the exchange rate mentioned for Ukraine's hryvnia to US dollar?
The exchange rate mentioned is 1 Ukraine hryvnia = $0.0221.

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