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UK house prices post biggest annual fall since October 2023, Lloyds says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK house prices post biggest annual fall since October 2023, Lloyds says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

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UK House Prices Drop Sharply in October Amid Rising Mortgage Costs

Sharp Decline in UK House Prices and Contributing Factors

Latest House Price Data

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - British house prices fell last month at the fastest annual pace since October 2023, data from mortgage lender Lloyds showed on Friday, adding to signs of waning momentum as surging mortgage costs caused by the Iran war squeezed prospective buyers.

House prices dropped 1.2% year-on-year in October, the biggest annual drop since October 2023, Lloyds said, and a bigger fall than all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists.

On a monthly basis, prices unexpectedly fell by 0.6% in October after a 0.1% decline in September. The poll had pointed to a 0.1% rise on the month.

Expert Commentary

"Housing demand is currently being tested by a challenging economic backdrop," said Andrew Asaam, mortgages director at Lloyds.

"Renewed inflationary pressures, driven in part by the conflict in the Middle East, are keeping borrowing costs high and adding to the squeeze on household finances, making some buyers understandably more cautious."

Impact of Rising Mortgage Rates

British mortgage rates have climbed sharply since the start of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran due to rising market borrowing costs for lenders and expectations of future BoE hikes.

The Bank of England on Thursday raised interest rates for the first time in more than three years and investors are pricing in more hikes in 2027.

Market Outlook

Asaam said he expected the sector to remain subdued in the coming months, but did not expect to see a sustained period of falling house prices.

Comparison with Other Lenders

Friday's data contrasted with figures published by mortgage lender Nationwide last week which showed house prices stagnated in October, taking annual house price inflation to 0.5%.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • Lloyds reports October house prices fell 1.2% annually—the fastest decline since October 2023—and 0.6% monthly, versus forecasts of a 0.1% rise (moneyweek.com).
  • Higher mortgage borrowing costs tied to the U.S.–Israel–Iran conflict and renewed inflationary pressures have pushed mortgage rates up, straining buyer affordability (apnews.com).
  • Bank of England recently raised rates for the first time in over three years, with markets now pricing in further hikes in 2027, implying sustained pressure on the housing market (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did UK house prices fall in October 2023 according to Lloyds?
House prices dropped by 1.2% year-on-year in October 2023, the biggest annual fall since October 2023, Lloyds reported.
What caused the drop in UK house prices?
Surging mortgage costs related to economic uncertainty and the Iran war have squeezed prospective buyers, leading to a fall in house prices.
What impact have rising mortgage rates had on the UK housing market?
Rising mortgage rates have increased borrowing costs, putting strain on household finances and dampening housing demand.
Did other reports show similar house price trends?
Nationwide's data showed house prices stagnated in October, though Lloyds reported a notable decline.

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