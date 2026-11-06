GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Airbus delivers 621 aircraft in January-October, a 6% increase - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Airbus delivers 621 aircraft in January-October, a 6% increase

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Airlines Aerospace Markets

Airbus Aircraft Deliveries Grow 6% to 621 Jets in 2023, Orders Surge

Airbus Aircraft Delivery and Order Performance in 2023

Year-to-Date Delivery Growth

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Airbus reported on Friday a 6.2% year-on-year increase in aircraft deliveries between January and October, bringing the year-to-date tally to 621.

October Delivery Breakdown

• It handed over 74 jets to 45 customers in October, just below the 78 in the same month a year ago

Delivery Targets and Analyst Expectations

• The European planemaker needs to deliver roughly 249 aircraft by the end of 2026 to reach its widely watched goal of 870

• Analysts at Jefferies had expected 77 deliveries in October

Aircraft Models Delivered

• Airbus delivered 4 A330 wide-body and 39 A321neo single-aisle jets last month, as the recently discovered quality flaws on some of these models have been contained, CEO Guillaume Faury said

Order Activity and Cancellations

• The company sold 202 planes in October, bringing the total number of gross orders for the year so far to 1,376 jets

• Two new cancellations of two jets brought the total cancellations in the period to 71. Airbus reported 1,305 net orders since January

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Peter Graff and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Deliveries up to October (621 aircraft) reflect solid progress toward 2026 target of ~870; Airbus will need approximately 249 more deliveries in Nov–Dec. (investing.com)
  • October deliveries (74) beat Jefferies’ estimate of 77 and slightly underperformed year‑ago (78); A330 and A321neo quality issues have been contained. (investing.com)
  • Order momentum remains robust: 202 gross orders in October, total gross YTD orders 1,376, with net YTD orders 1,305 — robust backlog supports delivery ramp‑up. (airbus.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many aircraft did Airbus deliver between January and October 2023?
Airbus delivered 621 aircraft between January and October 2023, marking a 6.2% year-on-year increase.
How many jets did Airbus deliver in October 2023?
Airbus delivered 74 jets to 45 customers in October 2023.
What is Airbus’s delivery goal for 2023?
Airbus aims to deliver 870 aircraft by the end of 2023, requiring about 249 more deliveries.
How many net orders has Airbus reported since January 2023?
Airbus has reported 1,305 net orders since January 2023.
Were there any order cancellations for Airbus this year?
Yes, there were two new cancellations in October, bringing the total to 71 cancellations in 2023.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK's MJ Gleeson flags weaker first half as buyers await homebuyer scheme

UK's MJ Gleeson flags weaker first half as buyers await homebuyer scheme

Image for UK house prices post biggest annual fall since October 2023, Lloyds says

UK house prices post biggest annual fall since October 2023, Lloyds says

Image for UK's Rightmove sees 2027 revenue growth similar to 2026 due to homebuilding slump

UK's Rightmove sees 2027 revenue growth similar to 2026 due to homebuilding slump

Image for Italy antitrust tells Intesa to shed a few more MPS branches for deal approval, report says

Italy antitrust tells Intesa to shed a few more MPS branches for deal approval, report says

Image for British Airways owner IAG sees 2026 capacity slightly down year-on-year

British Airways owner IAG sees 2026 capacity slightly down year-on-year

Image for Amadeus meets profit expectations, reiterates 2026 guidance at lower end of range

Amadeus meets profit expectations, reiterates 2026 guidance at lower end of range

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Martine Rose appointed Balenciaga creative director as Kering seeks fresh ideas
Martine Rose appointed Balenciaga creative director as Kering seeks fresh ideas
Image for Tech selloff wipes out hedge fund gains, prompting risk cuts and layoffs
Tech selloff wipes out hedge fund gains, prompting risk cuts and layoffs
Image for Monte dei Paschi's profit beats forecasts as Intesa prepares to launch offer
Monte dei Paschi's profit beats forecasts as Intesa prepares to launch offer
Image for Aperam posts earnings miss on weak seasonal demand in Europe
Aperam posts earnings miss on weak seasonal demand in Europe
Image for AI boom turns chip packaging into the next battleground for semiconductors
AI boom turns chip packaging into the next battleground for semiconductors
Image for Ukraine's Kyivstar lifts outlook as digital business gathers pace
Ukraine's Kyivstar lifts outlook as digital business gathers pace
Image for Morning Bid: AI's reality check
Morning Bid: AI's reality check
Image for Singapore Airlines to splash $1.6 billion on luxury long-haul cabins as rivals up their game
Singapore Airlines to splash $1.6 billion on luxury long-haul cabins as rivals up their game
Image for Exclusive-VietJet to pay lessor $250 million after court-ordered asset freeze, sources say
Exclusive-VietJet to pay lessor $250 million after court-ordered asset freeze, sources say
Image for Markets fret over growth and inflation, just as tech rout gains speed
Markets fret over growth and inflation, just as tech rout gains speed
Image for EU grid investment to keep rising toward 2030, ACER says
EU grid investment to keep rising toward 2030, ACER says
Image for Belgian PM to determine government future in meeting with king
Belgian PM to determine government future in meeting with king
View All Finance Posts