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UK's Healey to reverse cuts to cash ISA allowances, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Healey to reverse cuts to cash ISA allowances, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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UK's John Healey Reverses Planned Cuts to Annual Cash ISA Allowance

Overview of the ISA Allowance Policy Change

Background of the Proposed ISA Allowance Cut

Oct 27 (Reuters) - British finance minister John Healey is to use his Wednesday budget to scrap plans to slash the annual cash Individual Savings Account (ISA) allowance from £20,000 ($26,626.00) to £12,000, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Reasons Behind the Reversal

Healey had decided to reverse the cut to the ISA allowance, which had been announced by his predecessor Rachel Reeves in an attempt to funnel cash into UK companies, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Verification and Additional Information

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

($1 = 0.7511 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Mexico City; Editing by Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Healey is expected to scrap the planned cut to the annual cash ISA allowance for savers under age 65, retaining the current £20,000 limit rather than reducing it to £12,000 as announced in Autumn Budget 2025 (gov.uk).
  • The £12,000 cash ISA cap was to take effect from 6 April 2027 for under‑65s, with over‑65s keeping the full £20,000 limit; the reduction was part of a broader ISA reform intended to encourage investment in stocks and shares (gov.uk).
  • Officials and industry analysts have raised concerns that the reduced allowance might not achieve its goal and could complicate the ISA landscape—Healey’s reversal may assuage these concerns and preserve flexibility for savers (ajbell.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current annual cash ISA allowance in the UK?
The current annual cash ISA allowance remains at £20,000.
Who decided to reverse the planned ISA allowance cut?
Finance Minister John Healey decided to reverse the planned cut to the ISA allowance.
What was the proposed ISA allowance reduction?
The proposed reduction was from £20,000 to £12,000 per year.
Who previously announced the ISA allowance cut?
The cut was previously announced by former finance minister Rachel Reeves.
When will the ISA allowance change be announced?
The reversal is expected to be announced in John Healey's Wednesday budget.

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