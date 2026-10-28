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Healey seeks to steer UK through 'difficult moment' with low-key budget

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Healey's UK Budget 2024: Navigating a Challenging Economic Moment

Overview and Key Measures in Healey's Budget

By William Schomberg

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - British finance minister John Healey is set to announce a cautious budget plan on Wednesday as he tries to avoid piling more bond market pressure on the new government of Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

Taxation and Support for Households

Banks, gambling firms and online marketplaces such as Amazon and Temu are expected to be hit with higher taxes. That would help to pay for support for poorer households facing high energy bills and to freeze fuel duty for drivers.

Healey's Approach and Economic Context

Healey – a former trade union official and a junior Treasury minister in the 1990s – says he wants to give Britain "a bit of breathing space" from the impact of the US-led war on Iran that is pushing up inflation.

"This budget is about getting through this difficult moment. But it's also about putting Britain on a future path, a better future path," he said in a statement.

Devolution, Defence and Debt

Regional Powers and Investment Initiatives

His first budget – due to be announced in parliament just after 12:30 p.m. (1230 GMT) – will detail how the government plans to give regional mayors more control over tax revenues, part of Burnham's devolution push.

Separately, more than £20 billion in extra support will go to state finance institutions to spur investment in artificial intelligence, defence and green energy by the early 2030s.

Government Role and Fiscal Constraints

On entering Downing Street in July, Burnham promised "the biggest changes in the last 40 years", including a bigger role for the state in the economy.

But Healey's options are limited by the surge in borrowing costs for governments around the world including Britain, where investors remember the 2022 "mini-budget" of former Prime Minister Liz Truss and the ensuing bond market meltdown triggered by its unfunded tax cuts.

On Tuesday, Britain paid the highest interest on a 5-year government bond since 2008.

Recent Fiscal History and Market Reactions

After big tax and spending increases in the two budgets of the previous finance minister Rachel Reeves, Wednesday is being framed as a "steady as she goes" moment for Britain's economy, which has so far withstood the Iran war energy price shock.

Bond dealers polled by Reuters expect less than £10 billion in extra debt issuance this financial year, compared with April's forecasts, though they see financing needs for next year being revised up by more than £25 billion.

In an attempt to ease some of Reeves' big tax hit on employers, Healey has said he would reduce paperwork for businesses to save them £800 million a year.

Future Policy and Defence Spending

Bigger policy changes – including how to fix the inflation hit to public spending – are likely to have to wait for a 10-year plan that Burnham has said he will announce later this year and a broad spending review in 2027.

But Healey is under pressure to say now how he intends to pay more for defence – an issue that caused him to quit as defence minister in June in a move that hastened Keir Starmer's resignation as prime minister.

Possible savings from reforms to Britain's fast-growing welfare spending could offer a bit of latitude later this year.

Public Debt and Fiscal Targets

But Healey's biggest hope is for an end to the Iran war, which would lower the government's bill for servicing £3 trillion of public debt. That was already on course to gobble up more than 10% of public spending before the war began.

He has said he would stick to the government's fiscal targets, key for maintaining the confidence of the bond market.

Britain's budget forecasters are expected to say on Wednesday that the margin for meeting the more challenging target has fallen to £15 billion, from £24 billion in March.

Low-Cost Policies and Public Response

The Treasury has announced a string of low-cost policies to try to show it can still help voters, including tariff cuts on some imported goods including gherkins and marmalade.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at investment platform AJ Bell, said targeted tax changes could help carers and parents. "For others they will be a drop in the ocean. Hard-pressed households will be hoping for more support," Coles said.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Healey anchors the budget in fiscal discipline to reassure bond markets, with 5‑year gilt yields reaching 5.036%, the highest since 2008 (uk.marketscreener.com).
  • New tax measures targeting banks, gambling firms and online platforms like Amazon and Temu are expected to fund support for poorer households and a fuel duty freeze (marketscreener.com).
  • The budget pushes devolution by sharing income tax and business rates revenue with regional mayors, and earmarks over £20 billion to boost AI, defence, and green energy investment through state institutions (gov.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main goals of John Healey's 2024 UK budget?
Healey aims to support households facing high energy bills, avoid further bond market volatility, freeze fuel duty, and put Britain on a sustainable future path.
Which sectors are expected to face higher taxes in the new UK budget?
Banks, gambling firms, and online marketplaces such as Amazon and Temu are expected to be hit with higher taxes.
How will the budget address regional economic control?
The government plans to give regional mayors more control over tax revenues as part of its devolution strategy.
What support is planned for public investment in the UK budget?
Over £20 billion in extra support will go to state finance institutions to promote investment in artificial intelligence, defence, and green energy.
What measures are being taken to help businesses in the UK?
Paperwork for businesses will be reduced, which is estimated to save them £800 million a year.

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