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Finance

Arcadis targets mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2027-2029

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Arcadis Targets Mid-Single-Digit Revenue Growth and High Profit Margins for 2027-2029

Arcadis Unveils Strategic Financial Goals and Business Plans

Revenue Growth and Profit Margin Targets

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Dutch engineering and consulting firm Arcadis said on Tuesday it targeted mid-single-digit percent organic net revenue growth and a mid- to high-teens operating core profit margin under its 2027-2029 strategy.

2026 Guidance and Business Divestments

Reaffirmation of 2026 Guidance

Arcadis reaffirmed its 2026 guidance and said it planned to divest the majority of its architecture business and China operations.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Lucie Barbier in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Targets mid‑single‑digit organic net revenue growth over 2027–2029 cycle
  • Aims for mid‑ to high‑teens operating EBITDA margin by 2029
  • Will divest majority of its architecture business and exit China operations, while reaffirming its 2026 guidance

Frequently Asked Questions

What revenue growth is Arcadis targeting for 2027-2029?
Arcadis is targeting mid-single-digit percent organic net revenue growth for the 2027-2029 period.
What operating profit margin does Arcadis aim to achieve by 2029?
Arcadis aims for a mid- to high-teens operating core profit margin under its 2027-2029 strategy.
Will Arcadis maintain its 2026 financial guidance?
Yes, Arcadis reaffirmed its 2026 financial guidance as part of the announcement.
What divestments did Arcadis announce in its strategy?
Arcadis plans to divest the majority of its architecture business and its China operations.

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