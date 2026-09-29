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Irn-Bru maker AG Barr sees stronger second half as supply woes ease - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Irn-Bru maker AG Barr sees stronger second half as supply woes ease

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Finance Markets Supply Chain Earnings

AG Barr Forecasts Stronger Second Half as Supply Disruptions Subside

AG Barr's Financial Performance and Supply Chain Update

First-Half Challenges and Revenue Impact

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Irn-Bru maker AG Barr reiterated its annual forecast on Tuesday and projected stronger second-half revenue and profit as peak-season supply chain issues eased and underlying consumer demand for soft drinks remained resilient.

Supply Chain Disruptions

• Internal supply chain disruptions in the second quarter and third-party manufacturing bottlenecks knocked approximately £10 million off AG Barr's first-half revenue

Resolution of Summer Disruptions

• Summer supply disruptions have been resolved, with supply chain operations normalising heading into the second half, the company said

Outlook for the Second Half

Growth Expectations

• It expects increased percentage growth for both revenue and profit in the second half compared to the first, and said is on track to hit its annual targets

Financial Highlights

• Adjusted profit before tax rose 2.6% to £36.1 million for the six months ended June 30 and revenue climbed 8.5% to £247.4 million, driven by warm summer weather

Brand Performance

• The company noted that while the shortages had made it hard to keep up with store orders during the summer, newly acquired brands Fentimans and Frobishers helped offset the lost revenues

Production Strategy

• The drinks maker is bringing more production under its own roof to ease external supply constraints

(Reporting by Amna Mariyam in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • First‑half issues: Internal supply‑chain bottlenecks and third‑party manufacturing constraints knocked about £10 million off H1 revenue, though revenue still rose ~8% to ~£246 million driven by core brand strength and acquisitions (investegate.co.uk)
  • Second‑half outlook: With supply chain normalising, momentum from brands like IRN‑BRU, Rubicon and Boost, plus benefits from integrating Fentimans and Frobishers and insourcing production, revenue and profit growth in H2 are expected to exceed H1 (investegate.co.uk)
  • Guidance intact: The company maintains full‑year profit guidance (analyst consensus spot for adjusted PBT ~£71.9 million) and anticipates double‑digit percentage revenue growth for the full year (investegate.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What impacted AG Barr's first-half revenue in 2023?
Internal supply chain disruptions and third-party manufacturing issues cut approximately £10 million from AG Barr's first-half revenue.
How is AG Barr addressing supply chain challenges?
AG Barr is resolving supply issues by bringing more production in-house and normalizing supply chain operations as the second half begins.
What are AG Barr's revenue and profit growth expectations for the second half?
AG Barr expects a higher percentage growth in both revenue and profit in the second half compared to the first half of the year.
How did warm weather affect AG Barr's financial results?
Warm summer weather drove up demand, helping AG Barr's adjusted profit before tax rise to £36.1 million and revenue climb to £247.4 million.
How did newly acquired brands impact AG Barr's revenue?
Brands like Fentimans and Frobishers helped offset lost revenues due to supply shortages during the summer period.

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