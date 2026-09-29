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UniCredit's Andrea Orcel moves to seize control of Commerzbank within months, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UniCredit's Andrea Orcel moves to seize control of Commerzbank within months, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Finance Banking Mergers & Acquisitions

Andrea Orcel Moves to Secure Commerzbank Control and Board Overhaul in Early 2024

UniCredit's Strategic Move for Commerzbank

Plans for Control and Board Overhaul

Sept 29 (Reuters) - UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel is preparing to take control of Commerzbank and overhaul its supervisory board as early as January, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Italian lender plans to call an extraordinary general meeting once it receives the remaining regulatory approvals needed to take control of Germany's second-largest bank, the newspaper said.

Timeline and Board Changes

UniCredit expects to secure control by the end of February and replace all 10 shareholder representatives on Commerzbank's 20-member supervisory board, giving it an effective majority, the FT reported.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. UniCredit and Commerzbank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Background and Regulatory Context

UniCredit has been fighting a two-year battle with the German government for the control of Commerzbank.

Berlin's Conditions and Stake

After months of resistance, Berlin finally softened its stance on a potential deal after UniCredit built a stake of nearly 50% in the German lender, though it continues to demand that Commerzbank remain listed, keep its Frankfurt headquarters and maintain its role in financing German medium-sized companies at home and abroad.

German Government's Role

Germany won the right to appoint two board members when it rescued Commerzbank in 2009 during the global financial crisis. It retains a stake of 13.3% in the bank. 

Leadership Changes Anticipated

Reuters reported this month that Orcel wants sweeping changes at Commerzbank, including the departures of CEO Bettina Orlopp and Chairman Jens Weidmann.  

(Reporting by Abu Sultan in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • UniCredit aims to complete regulatory approvals and call an extraordinary general meeting, targeting control of Commerzbank by end of February 2027, with potential changes as early as January. (live.euronext.com)
  • After securing access to nearly 50% of voting rights through a tender offer, UniCredit is positioned to appoint 10 of the 20 supervisory board members, granting it an effective majority. (commerzbank.de)
  • UniCredit intends to replace Commerzbank’s CEO Bettina Orlopp and Chairman Jens Weidmann, and opposes Germany retaining two board seats—a move that underscores tensions in the takeover battle. (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When does UniCredit expect to take control of Commerzbank?
UniCredit expects to secure control of Commerzbank by the end of February, pending remaining regulatory approvals.
What changes does UniCredit plan for Commerzbank's board?
UniCredit plans to replace all 10 shareholder representatives on Commerzbank's 20-member supervisory board, securing majority control.
How much stake does UniCredit hold in Commerzbank?
UniCredit has built a stake of nearly 50% in Commerzbank.
What is Germany's role in Commerzbank after the takeover?
Germany retains a 13.3% stake in Commerzbank and the right to appoint two board members.
Which Commerzbank executives might leave due to the takeover?
Reuters reported Andrea Orcel wants CEO Bettina Orlopp and Chairman Jens Weidmann to depart Commerzbank as part of the changes.

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