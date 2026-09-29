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Blackstone to launch investment platform for Nordics warehouses - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Blackstone to launch investment platform for Nordics warehouses

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Blackstone Launches Logistics Investment Platform Targeting Nordics Warehouses

Blackstone's Strategic Move in the Nordics Logistics Sector

Launch of New Logistics Investment Platform

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Blackstone said on Tuesday it was launching a new logistics investment platform for the Nordics, giving investors a more direct route to put money into a high-growth sector.

Key Features of the Platform

Focus on Last-Mile Warehouses

The platform will include 200, mainly last-mile warehouses to support the ecommerce industry, covering over two million square metres, the company said in a statement.

Statement and Reporting

(Reporting by Iain Withers; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)

Key Takeaways

  • The platform targets high-growth Nordics logistics demand with 200 last‑mile warehouses over 2 million m²; Blackstone sees strong e‑commerce tailwinds (Reuters Sept 29,2026)
  • This builds on Blackstone’s broader European logistics strategy—its Proxity pan‑European logistics platform covers Continental Europe, Nordics and Ireland (blackstone.com).
  • Logistics real estate remains resilient: European prime yields stable around 5.25 %, occupier demand strong with 95.8 % occupancy in Q1 2026 (links.sgx.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Blackstone launching in the Nordics?
Blackstone is launching a new logistics investment platform focused on warehouses in the Nordics.
How many warehouses are included in the platform?
The platform will include 200 warehouses, mainly serving last-mile logistics needs.
What sector does the investment platform support?
The platform supports the ecommerce industry through strategically located warehouses.
How much space will the warehouses cover?
The warehouses will cover over two million square metres.
What benefit does this platform offer investors?
It gives investors a more direct route to invest in the high-growth logistics and ecommerce sector in the Nordics.

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