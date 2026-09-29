GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
EU should use Google fines to cut member state contributions to budget, France says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

EU should use Google fines to cut member state contributions to budget, France says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance EU Policy technology Banking

France Urges EU to Offset Member States’ Budget with Google Fines Revenue

EU Budget Contributions and the Impact of Google Fines

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The European Union should use the proceeds of the billions of euros in fines imposed on Google to reduce the contribution of member states to the EU budget, France's Europe Minister Benjamin Haddad said on Tuesday.

France’s Proposal for EU Revenue Allocation

• "This is a new revenue source for the European Union — worth €4.6 billion — that should automatically lower the contributions of all member states," Haddad said in an interview with Franceinfo TV station.

Division Among EU Capitals

• EU capitals are divided over both the size of the budget and spending priorities.

Google Fines and Their Significance

Recent Fines and Historical Context

• Google was fined a total of €890 million ($1.01 billion) in July for flouting European Union rules aimed at reining in the power of Big Tech.

Total Penalties Over Time

• The recent fines pushed the total penalties imposed on Google by the EU for anti-competitive practices to €10.38 billion over nearly two decades.

Ongoing EU Budget Negotiations

Timeline and Key Figures

• EU governments are negotiating the budget for the 2028 to 2034 period, including at summits in October, November and December in an effort to secure a deal before year-end.

Proposed Budget and Recovery Fund

• The European Commission has proposed the budget should amount to €2 trillion or 1.26% of EU Gross National Income, of which some €168 billion, or 0.11% of GNI, is to service the EU's borrowing for the post-pandemic recovery fund. ($1 = 0.8806 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Richard Lough, Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • France argues that proceeds from Google fines—€890 million imposed in July and a cumulative €10.38 billion over nearly two decades—should directly lower national budget contributions, providing a new EU revenue stream.
  • The European Commission’s proposed 2028–2034 Multiannual Financial Framework totals nearly €2 trillion (about 1.26 % of EU GNI), with talks underway to finalize budget size and priorities by end‑2026.
  • Utilizing fine revenues as budget offsets could ease fiscal pressure on member states, offering a politically palatable ‘own resource’ while highlighting the link between competition enforcement and EU financing.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much has the EU fined Google in total?
The EU has imposed a total of €10.38 billion in fines on Google for anti-competitive practices over nearly two decades.
What does France propose for the use of Google fine proceeds?
France proposes that the EU use the billions from Google fines to automatically lower the EU budget contributions required from all member states.
What is the current status of the EU budget negotiations?
EU governments are negotiating the 2028-2034 budget, aiming to secure a deal by the end of the year with summits set for October, November, and December.
What is the European Commission’s proposed EU budget size?
The European Commission has proposed a €2 trillion budget, equating to 1.26% of EU Gross National Income.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK police targeting organised crime make 17 arrests, investigate financial firms

UK police targeting organised crime make 17 arrests, investigate financial firms

Image for Blackstone to launch investment platform for Nordics warehouses

Blackstone to launch investment platform for Nordics warehouses

Image for Safety group urges EU to reject Tesla FSD over speed offset

Safety group urges EU to reject Tesla FSD over speed offset

Image for Arcadis to divest architecture, China businesses under 2029 strategy

Arcadis to divest architecture, China businesses under 2029 strategy

Image for Lindt cuts sales forecast as higher chocolate prices, heatwave dampen demand

Lindt cuts sales forecast as higher chocolate prices, heatwave dampen demand

Image for Burnham offers Britain an 'honest conversation' on tackling problems

Burnham offers Britain an 'honest conversation' on tackling problems

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Trump denies offering Iran sanctions relief, Tehran says ready for talks
Trump denies offering Iran sanctions relief, Tehran says ready for talks
Image for Irn-Bru maker AG Barr sees stronger second half as supply woes ease
Irn-Bru maker AG Barr sees stronger second half as supply woes ease
Image for Oil prices rise for second session on continued Middle East supply concerns
Oil prices rise for second session on continued Middle East supply concerns
Image for Vulnerable woman evicted and left to sleep in a car shows depth of Spain's housing crisis
Vulnerable woman evicted and left to sleep in a car shows depth of Spain's housing crisis
Image for OpenAI apologises for Australian government website hack, pledges to rebuild trust
OpenAI apologises for Australian government website hack, pledges to rebuild trust
Image for Novo Nordisk to license experimental GLP-1 pill from China's Hengrui
Novo Nordisk to license experimental GLP-1 pill from China's Hengrui
Image for Germany intends to block sale of logistics firm to China's Cosco, newspaper reports
Germany intends to block sale of logistics firm to China's Cosco, newspaper reports
Image for Julius Baer seriously breached risk and money laundering rules, Swiss regulator says
Julius Baer seriously breached risk and money laundering rules, Swiss regulator says
Image for Stadler names Philipp Brunner CEO from January 2027
Stadler names Philipp Brunner CEO from January 2027
Image for French aviation regulator cancels flights due to civil servants strike
French aviation regulator cancels flights due to civil servants strike
Image for UniCredit's Andrea Orcel moves to seize control of Commerzbank within months, FT reports
UniCredit's Andrea Orcel moves to seize control of Commerzbank within months, FT reports
Image for Google challenges EU orders to open up to AI, search-engine rivals
Google challenges EU orders to open up to AI, search-engine rivals
View All Finance Posts